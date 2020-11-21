Katamari Damacy Reroll Has Been Released On PS4 & Xbox One

Bandai Namco is still putting out some games for PS4 and Xbox One users as the company released Katamari Damacy Reroll today. It's time to bring back the stars as you will play as the dashing prince, once again off to see how much junk you can roll into one continuous ball that continues to grow. The game has been out for a couple of years so far and, along with others in the series, has had a profound impact on gaming culture both through the gameplay and the music. Now you can experience it on both the previous-gen consoles for those of you who haven't upgraded yet.

The King of All Cosmos has knocked out all the stars in the sky after a particularly rambunctious night of fun. Realizing his mistake, The King has tasked his young son, The Prince, to go to Earth and roll up as many things as possible to recreate the missing celestial bodies. Paper clips, books, cars, buildings, mountains, and continents, nothing is too big or too small for The Prince and his adhesive Katamari ball. For players looking to challenge their friends to a "roll-off," Katamari Damacy Reroll features a head-to-head local multiplayer mode where the player who rolls up the biggest Katamari ball wins praise from the King of All Cosmos. "We are so excited to bring the wacky and zany adventure of Katamari Damacy Reroll to a whole new audience on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One," said Abelina Villegas, Associate Brand Manager for Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. "We think everyone could use a light-hearted out-of-this-world escape right about now, and we hope that Katamari Damacy Reroll helps restore a little twinkle in the hearts of all who play it."