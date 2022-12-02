Keldeo Arrives In Pokémon GO For The Mythic Blade Event

The Season of Mythical Wishes will fulfill a Mythical Wish of many Pokémon GO players next week… we're getting Keldo! Keldeo, the Mythical Pokémon who rounds out the Swords of Justice group of Pokémon, arrives during the new Mythic Blade event kicking off next week via ticketed research. This is the first event of the Season of Mythical Wishes, which seems to start things off with quite a promising week of gameplay. Let's get into the details.

Here is what is happening in Pokémon GO during the Mythic Blade event:

Date and time: Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time

: Crabrawler Wild spawns: Mankey, Machop, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Hitmontop, Combusken, Makuhita, Meditite, and Monferno. Poliwrath and Crabrawler will be rare spawns. From what I have observed, this looks very similar to the standard Season of Mythical Wishes spawn pool.

Mankey, Machop, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Hitmontop, Combusken, Makuhita, Meditite, and Monferno. Poliwrath and Crabrawler will be rare spawns. From what I have observed, this looks very similar to the standard Season of Mythical Wishes spawn pool. Raids: Tier One: Meditite, Buizel, Timburr, Tympole Tier Five: Poliwrath, Aerodactyl, Skarmory, Breloom Tier Five until December 8th: Terrakion Tier Five starting December 8th: Virizion Mega Raids: Mega Aggron

Featured Attacks: When caught during the event, these Pokémon will have the following special Attacks: Terrakion will know Sacred Sword Virizion will know Sacred Sword Keldeo will know Sacred Sword

Rewards one Fast TM and one Charged TM, continuing the time-honored collection of making Trainers wonder why these exist. Field Research task encounters: Galarian Farfetch'd, Hitmonlee, Hitmontop, Hitmonchan

There will be features exclusive to the ticketed research, including the Keldeo encounter. Here are the details for the Something Extraordinary Special Research in Pokémon GO:

Timing: Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time. How to access the Special Research: Niantic says, "Ticket-holders will gain access to the Special Research story during the Mythic Blade event. To receive the Special Research, you must open Pokémon GO at some point between Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. and Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time. After you've received the Special Research, you can complete it at any time."

Keldeo in its Ordinary Form. Its Resolute Form will not yet be released. Ticket-exclusive increased Incense encounters: Machop, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Hitmontop, Beldum, Tympole, Ferroseed.

Machop, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Hitmontop, Beldum, Tympole, Ferroseed. Other Special Research features: These include: Fighting-type and Water-type Pokémon encounters Keldeo Avatar T-Shirt 14 Rare Candies 12 Silver Pinap Berries 2 Incubators 2 Super Incubators 2 Incense "and more"

These include: