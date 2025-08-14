Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indienova, Kentum, Tlön Industries, V Publishing

Kentum Releases Brand-New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the game Kentum, as we get a better look at the gameplay of you trying to bring back humanity

Article Summary Kentum drops a new gameplay trailer, teasing its unique 2D craftervania adventure experience.

Play as Kent, a clone exploring and cataloguing a post-apocalyptic world with your robot companion ORB.

Build bases, craft resources, automate factories, and survive by farming and cooking new recipes.

Traverse diverse environments with gadgets like hoverboards and grappling hooks while facing deadly monsters.

Indie game developer Tlön Industries, with co-publisher Indienova and V Publishing, released a new gameplay trailer for the game Kentum. The video, which you can check out above, gives you a solid minute of action from the 2D craftervania adventure title, as you play a clone trying to jumpstart bringing humanity back. Enjoy the trailer as the team is promising the game will be out in some fashion or another this year.

Kentum

As Kent, explore the abandoned and hostile world you now call home alongside your matter-of-fact robot companion, ORB. Gather resources, catalog new findings, and turn your knowledge into steel by building everything from bases and farms, and eventually, automated factories. However, you aren't entirely alone in this world, as unfriendly monsters lie waiting to snuff out your existence. While Kent is a clone who cannot permanently die, try to avoid biting the dust too often, as it's still a major inconvenience.

Discover the wonders and the oddities of a vast, ever-changing world filled to the brim with fascinating flora, fauna, and climate events. Classify every animal, plant, and mineral in order to help you survive the passing seasons. Craft it to the Limit: Use every material at your disposal to build your base. Start small by turning wood into coal, machine scraps into sheets of metal, and slowly but surely grow your base into a full-blown resource-generating machine that can rival any factory in the world.

Use every material at your disposal to build your base. Start small by turning wood into coal, machine scraps into sheets of metal, and slowly but surely grow your base into a full-blown resource-generating machine that can rival any factory in the world. Survive… or Not! You'll Be Cloned Anyways: Even though Kent will be revived endlessly, that doesn't change the fact that dying is a major drag. You'll need to gather and hunt for food, find new recipes, and polish your cooking skills. Building your own farms and vivariums is your ticket to a steady source of nourishment.

Even though Kent will be revived endlessly, that doesn't change the fact that dying is a major drag. You'll need to gather and hunt for food, find new recipes, and polish your cooking skills. Building your own farms and vivariums is your ticket to a steady source of nourishment. Build the Home Base of Your Dreams: Expand your home base and create an automated system to allow you to streamline and optimize your productions while you are off exploring.

Expand your home base and create an automated system to allow you to streamline and optimize your productions while you are off exploring. Traverse Exotic Locales in Style: From vibrant jungles to desolate ruins, traverse post-apocalyptic Earth with your hoverboard, hang glider, grappling hook and more. It is up to you to maneuver with equal parts adventure and efficiency.

