Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kentum, Tlön Industries

Kentum Releases Free Demo Ahead of 2025 Launch

You can play a free demo for the sci-fi base-building game Kentum right now, as the game is coming to PC and consoles this year

Article Summary Play the free demo of the sci-fi base-building game Kentum, available now on PC and consoles.

Kentum, launching in 2025, features a post-apocalyptic world with quirky fauna and flora.

Craft and build a self-sufficient base, turning scraps into a fully functioning factory.

Explore, gather food, and develop skills to survive in a vast, ever-changing environment.

Indie game developer and publisher Tlön Industries dropped a new trailer this week for the game Kentum, as they look to release it later this year. The game has you playing as a man who has been woken froms uspended animation to find he;s the last one on Earth, and must now survive in this post-post-apocalyptic landscape. The demo will give you a small sampling of the title as they continue to work on it for a release later this year. For now, enjoy the trailer and more before trying out the demo.

Kentum

After a record-breaking nap spanning several millennia, Kent finds himself in the year 10.000 with nothing but a stick and a very matter-of-fact robot companion. Tired, hungry, and still employed, he will need to explore the unknown in order to craft the machines that will turn his broken space module into a self-sufficient base of operations. And maybe kickstart civilization again if he has the time. Discover the wonders and the oddities of a vast, ever-changing world filled to the brim with quirky fauna, flora, and climate events. Classify every animal, plant, and mineral in order to help you survive the passing of seasons. Knowledge is your greatest weapon. But don't try to use knowledge against certain animals, you WILL get eaten.

Use every material at your disposal in order to build your base. Start small by turning bone and wood into coal, machine scraps into sheets of metal, and slowly but surely grow your base into a full-blown resource-generating machine that can rival any factory in the world. Even though Kent will be revived endless times, that does not change the fact that dying is a major drag. In order to not bite the dust constantly, he will need to gather and hunt for food, find new recipes, and polish his cooking skills. Build your own farms and vivariums to create a steady source of nourishment.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!