Keylocker Confirmed For September Release Date

Serenity Forge have confirmed Keylocker will be out this September, as you'll fight against the dystopian world on PC and consoles

Article Summary Keylocker, a rhythm turn-based JRPG by Moonana, officially releases September 18 for PC and major consoles.

Inspired by Mario & Luigi RPG and Chrono Trigger, players control a singer fighting against a dystopian world.

Features real-time execution of moves in rhythm game style, with unique skill trees and multiple endings.

Customize characters, hack profiles, and battle in seamless in-world encounters on the planet Saturn.

Indie game developer Moonana and publisher Serenity Forge confirmed the release date for Keylocker, as the game will be out in September. The rhythm turn-based JRPG has been teased for a few years now, and only recently did we get a chance to play the game during Steam Next Fest a few months ago. But now we know the game will finally be out on September 18 for PC as well as all three major consoles. With the news comes a new trailer, which you can enjoy above.

Keylocker

Keylocker is a Cyberpunk turn-based rhythm JRPG inspired by the Mario & Luigi RPG series and Chrono Trigger, in which you play as the singer and songwriter, B0B0. Fuel your moves with the electric power of music on this unforgiving planet by using real-time execution of moves in rhythm game style! Battle the authorities, unlock the secrets of Saturn, play on your own bands' concerts and hack into the network to bring an end to this corrupt system, for better or worse.

Choose your path as a cyberpunk rebel, each with its own unique skill tree and storyline.

Control Electricity with your own music! Transform it into attack or defense as needed, swapping between different movesets and tactics.

Classic Turn Combat with a twist: Real-Time execution of moves in rhythm game style, aim your shots, time your attacks, parry and block your enemies in this unforgiving planet.

No random encounters; fight your enemies head-on with seamless in-world battles inspired by Chrono Trigger.

Befriend the citizens, or betray them, hacking into their profiles to acquire resources or to change the course of the story with multiple endings.

Play with your band to the friends you made at the Music Show minigame, featuring compositions by Elektrobear (Momodora, Virgo Versus The Zodiac), voiced by Psamathes.

But watch out on the Danger Meter! The all-ears church-police will certainly come after devious denizens who do not respect the Law of Silence.

Completely customize your characters with a great variety of equipment; unlock special Talents using the Keys harvested from enemies you DELETE in combat.

Unique interactions with every object of the world: exploring Saturn can lead to secrets, rewards or entire pieces of knowledge about the planet.

