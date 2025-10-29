Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Elecorn, Keys of Fury

Keys of Fury Announces Late November Launch Date

Harness the fighting power of your fingers as the retro-style beat `em up typing game Keys of Fury will be released next month

Article Summary Keys of Fury launches on Steam in November, blending classic typing action with beat 'em up gameplay.

Play as Tai Ping and battle robots, ninjas, and wild bosses in a quirky, retro late-1800s city setting.

Story and Arcade Modes offer fast-paced fights, upgrades, roguelike battles, and unpredictable challenges.

Fully customize the experience with easy mod support—change words, art, music, and design your own levels.

Indie game developer and publisher Elecorn has confirmed that Keys of Fury will be released this November for Steam. This is a classic typing game fused into a beat 'em up, as you'll need to master being a fighter with your fingertips to fight all sorts of enemies by being the faster typer. You can check out the latest trailer here showing off all the action to come, as the game will be released for Steam on November 24, 2025.

Keys of Fury

Take on the role of Tai Ping, a skilled key-fu master, and fight your way through a wild ride of robots, ninjas, and even vegetable vendors. Journey through a late 1800s American city, battling across trains, warehouses, sewers, and jungles in Story Mode. Need more? In Arcade Mode, brace yourself for a randomized gauntlet of battles with roguelike upgrades that supercharge Tai Ping's abilities. You can also race against running raptors and fend off an onslaught of terrible dad jokes. And if that's not enough, you can even create your own custom stages with easy-to-use mod support, allowing you to change words, art, music, and more to truly make the game your own.

Story: Battle through robots, ninjas, and vegetable vendors and engage in witty banter as you fight your way to victory. Earn coins along the way to upgrade abilities, and buy outfits, accessories, and music tracks.

Battle through robots, ninjas, and vegetable vendors and engage in witty banter as you fight your way to victory. Earn coins along the way to upgrade abilities, and buy outfits, accessories, and music tracks. Arcade: Disengage from narrative combat and jump into a variety of unexpected scenarios, upgrading Tai Ping's abilities between each round. Race against a horde of sprinting dinosaurs, deliver the punchline as you fight off wave after wave of bad dad jokes, and other scenarios with increasingly complex phrases.

Disengage from narrative combat and jump into a variety of unexpected scenarios, upgrading Tai Ping's abilities between each round. Race against a horde of sprinting dinosaurs, deliver the punchline as you fight off wave after wave of dad jokes, and other scenarios with increasingly complex phrases. Modding: Create your own levels with easily accessible modding capabilities! Drop in your own word lists, dialogue trees, level designs, music, animation, and art!

