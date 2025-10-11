Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Desktop Explorer, Outersloth, Recurring Dream

New Digital Mystery Adventure Desktop Explorer Announced

What happens when you discover a mystery contained within an old '90s computer? Find out in the new horror game Desktop Explorer

Article Summary Desktop Explorer is a 90s-inspired point-and-click horror game set entirely on a retro PC desktop.

Investigate a missing person’s case by exploring haunted files, cryptic apps, and eerie chat logs.

Uncover mysteries through puzzles, searching corrupted software and nostalgic digital environments.

A free demo is out on Steam now, with full release of Desktop Explorer planned for Q2 2026.

Indie game developer Recurring Dream and publisher Outersloth have revealed their new retro-esque adventure game, Desktop Explorer. Taking the name both figuratively and literally, this is an old-school point-and-click horror adventure game all set on a '90s PC desktop, as you'll rummage through its contents to discover a mystery on a system that just might be haunted. The game does a pretty good job of mimicking the old Windows 95 look as you'll play through a bunch of cryptic games on outdated software to find a terrifying tale underneath.

The game will be getting an extended trailer later this month as they have plans to show off more during the indie horror showcase on October 23. Meanwhile, if you want to try the game out, you're in luck, as they have a free demo of it available right now on Steam. Enjoy the first trailer and info we have here about it as the game is currently planned for a full release sometime in Q2 2026.

Desktop Explorer

Your uncle has given you his old PC as living inheritance. To your surprise, it still turns on! Inside, a letter tasks you with investigating a missing person's case along with a mysterious puzzle game named Desktop Explorer. You'll learn that your uncle wasn't the only one who used this computer before, and that the program inside it has a deeper role in this 90s atmospheric digital mystery.

Explore a 90's operating system where every window hides a clue

Solve puzzles using classic OS tools like: file explorers, chat logs, and corrupted applications.

Dig through abandoned software and forgotten files to uncover the truth.

Experience a psychological horror mystery told through eerie interfaces and fragmented memories.

Navigate immersive 3D environments rendered in retro-digital aesthetics.

Listen to an original evocative soundtrack and nostalgic computer sounds.

Play classic pre-installed computer games.

