Posted in: Bungie, Destiny 2, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Destiny, Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Bungie Reveals New Details About Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Bungie's latest showcase revealed more details to the next major expansion of Destiny 2, as The Final Shape arrives in February.

Earlier this week, Bungie held their annual Destiny 2 Showcase event, in which they launched the latest season and revealed the next major update, The Final Shape. First off, Season of The Witch is officially underway as it will run all the way until late November. After being teased for months, this will be one of the most brutal seasons you've had to fight through to date. Meanwhile, The Final Shape is looking to be one of the biggest campaign expansions to the game since launch, as you'll be headed to a new location that is not for the faint of heart. Pre-orders have already started for it as it won't launch for another six months when it arrives on February 27th, 2024.

"During the campaign of The Final Shape, Guardians will explore a mysterious new destination – The Pale Heart, located inside the Traveler. Shaped by The Witness but also influenced by the history and journey of the Guardians themselves, The Pale Heart destination will feature nostalgic callbacks from throughout the history of the Light and Darkness Saga, including a version of the original Tower from Destiny. As the first linear destination in Destiny history, The Pale Heart will also gradually evolve."

"Alongside a new campaign and a new destination, as well as a reunion of iconic characters who have gathered to face the threat of The Witness together, The Final Shape expansion will offer players new offensive capabilities in the form of three new Super abilities and Aspects (Void for Titans, Solar for Warlocks, and Arc for Hunters), each developed with teamplay in mind. Further, new additions to the Destiny 2 arsenal will make Guardians even more imposing, including a new weapon subfamily that includes the Rocket Pistol Sidearm and a new Support Frame Auto Rifle that can deal damage while healing allies. Additionally, classic weapons from the original Destiny will return, and a new Exotic Fusion Rifle, among others."

"Guardians will put these tools to use against an imposing new enemy type – Subjugators – who are able to use Stasis and Strand powers against Guardians while also adding an element of control to the battlefield. Destiny 2 developers also detailed features coming to the game in the next year, including an improved Power system that will make it easier for players of different Power levels to take part in activities together, the upcoming Fireteam Finder feature (coming in November 2023) designed to help players find fellow Guardians to play with in activities across the game, as well as PvP updates including a new Vex-themed map called Multiplex, a new Relic-based game mode, and the new Checkmate modifier."

"Before the opening of today's Showcase event, a moment of silence was observed for Lance Reddick, who passed away in March. Reddick's dignified portrayal as the English language voice actor of Zavala made an inspiring fan-favorite character in the Destiny universe. Earlier this month, Bungie announced that film and television actor Keith David would take over the role of Zavala, allowing the character's story to continue in The Final Shape. In addition, film and television actor Nathan Fillion announced his return to the Destiny franchise as the voice of the Hunter Vanguard Cayde-6 in May of this year."

"Destiny 2's newest season – Season of the Witch – launches today. In Season of the Witch, Guardians will continue their ongoing pursuit of The Witness, and will confront old allies and enemies along the way. Savathûn's ghost Immaru proposes a deal: aid in the resurrection of The Witch Queen and help defeat her sister, Xivu Arath. In exchange, Savathûn will reveal the key to the portal through the Traveler where The Witness is preparing to enact The Final Shape. Guardians will harness arcane Hive magic as they help their ally Eris Morn prepare for the showdown against the Hive god of war by transforming into a Hive god herself. Key to Season of the Witch is the new Deck of Whispers, a new method of player progression that allows Guardians to customize their loadouts and powers in new ways. By completing Seasonal activities, players earn cards that can be used to build a customized deck full of buffs and perks for certain activities. Players in fireteams have the option to carefully strategize which cards they bring along to maximize their battle effectiveness on each run."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!