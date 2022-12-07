Killing Floor 2 Adds Polar Distress Winter Update Today

Tripwire Interactive has released a new holiday/winter update for Killing Floor 2 today, as you can now experience Polar Distress in all its glory. The Polar Distress update will run starting today and end on January 10th, bringing in a ton of new content to the game that, as you can see from he image below, comes with a holiday theme. Some of which you might get a kick out of as it feels original, while other bits are basically the game you already know just with decor added to the mix. We got more info on it below with a trailer to show all the fun bits.

"The new community map, Crash, lets players loose on an icy compound, full of terrors around each corner and a new set of map objectives for players to complete. As a bonus, those who complete all the seasonal map objectives will earn a special Train Conductor Companion. Additional update content includes two new paid DLC weapons with five skin-variant cosmetics each and two free HRG weapons."

New Featured Community Map: Crash:

Standard Survival Map

Compatible with Survival, Weekly, Versus, and Endless Game Modes.

Time-limited Objectives:

New seasonal objectives related to Crash

Complete all seasonal objectives to earn the Train Conductor Backpack

Weekly Game Mode:

Perk Roulette: In this mode, your perk is no longer a choice. For each wave, you'll have to adapt to the perk assigned. Use snap judgment and make the best with what you got in this intense mode of random mayhem!

In this mode, your perk is no longer a choice. For each wave, you'll have to adapt to the perk assigned. Use snap judgment and make the best with what you got in this intense mode of random mayhem! Players can earn the Perk Roulette Backpack

Weapons: 2 New Paid DLC Weapons with 5 skin variants each

HV Storm Cannon

Zed Eradicator Device MK III

HRG Weapons: 2 New Free HRG Weapons

HRG Medic Missile

HRG Ballistic Bouncer

Killing Floor 2 Cosmetics: 4 Weapons Skin Bundles and 1 Outfit Bundle

Retro Gamer Weapon Skin Bundle Pack

Chameleon MK III Weapon Skin Bundle Pack

Medieval Weapon Skin Bundle Pack

Tacticool Weapon Skin Bundle Pack

Train Conductor Outfit Bundle