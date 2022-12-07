Killing Floor 2 Adds Polar Distress Winter Update Today
Tripwire Interactive has released a new holiday/winter update for Killing Floor 2 today, as you can now experience Polar Distress in all its glory. The Polar Distress update will run starting today and end on January 10th, bringing in a ton of new content to the game that, as you can see from he image below, comes with a holiday theme. Some of which you might get a kick out of as it feels original, while other bits are basically the game you already know just with decor added to the mix. We got more info on it below with a trailer to show all the fun bits.
"The new community map, Crash, lets players loose on an icy compound, full of terrors around each corner and a new set of map objectives for players to complete. As a bonus, those who complete all the seasonal map objectives will earn a special Train Conductor Companion. Additional update content includes two new paid DLC weapons with five skin-variant cosmetics each and two free HRG weapons."
New Featured Community Map: Crash:
- Standard Survival Map
- Compatible with Survival, Weekly, Versus, and Endless Game Modes.
Time-limited Objectives:
- New seasonal objectives related to Crash
- Complete all seasonal objectives to earn the Train Conductor Backpack
Weekly Game Mode:
- Perk Roulette: In this mode, your perk is no longer a choice. For each wave, you'll have to adapt to the perk assigned. Use snap judgment and make the best with what you got in this intense mode of random mayhem!
- Players can earn the Perk Roulette Backpack
Weapons: 2 New Paid DLC Weapons with 5 skin variants each
- HV Storm Cannon
- Zed Eradicator Device MK III
HRG Weapons: 2 New Free HRG Weapons
- HRG Medic Missile
- HRG Ballistic Bouncer
Killing Floor 2 Cosmetics: 4 Weapons Skin Bundles and 1 Outfit Bundle
- Retro Gamer Weapon Skin Bundle Pack
- Chameleon MK III Weapon Skin Bundle Pack
- Medieval Weapon Skin Bundle Pack
- Tacticool Weapon Skin Bundle Pack
- Train Conductor Outfit Bundle