Killing Stream Is A Horror Game From A First-Person View

Iron Wolf Studios revealed a new trailer this week for their upcoming game Killing Stream, where you are in the middle of the horror. The game throws you into the leading role of sorts of what would be a horror film, turns it into a game, and then put you in charge of trying to escape with your life. Everything was shot in real life with multiple ways for you to play, where your decisions determine whether or not your character manages to get out or becomes another victim to the circumstance they find themselves in. You can check out details and a new trailer for the game below, as the game is being set up for a Q2 2021 release.

The "Point of View" perspective precisely builds up a mood of mystery and tension, combining it with atmospheric, dark music and suggestive sounds. We not only see exactly what our character does, but we are equally lost – we don't know where to run, how we got there and why someone wants to kill us. The choices we make during the show not only determine whether we survive or die, but also lead us to one of the three endings. Main character's parkour abilities are an additional asset of Killing Stream. In some situations he has to jump over a dangerous gap, climb a steel silo or cross a narrow footbridge over a several-meter-deep hole in the ground. Our hero can also use his abilities when facing enemies. As a viewer we have to act fast, since defeating some of the obstacles will require pressing given button sequences rapidly (the so-called quick time events).

"We made this move to increase the immersion. Our potential viewer not only influences the scenario by making choices throughout the story, but also watches the world from the main character's perspective, which helps get into the plot even more." – says Bartosz Pluta, the CEO of Iron Wolf Studio.

"The setting of the story mentioned above is definitely an advantage of our production. Apart from a few bits, most of the movie was shot in a 100-year-old historic Szombierki Heat and Power Plant in Bytom, Poland. The magnitude of the complex and its architecture were a perfect match for our film. Each corner was basically a ready set for every single shot of the movie." – adds Maciej Szafranek, the director of Killing Stream.