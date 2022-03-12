King Arthur: Knight's Tale Pushed Back To Late April

NeocoreGames announced this week that they have made the choice to push the release of King Arthur: Knight's Tale back to late April. Originally the game was due to be released on March 29th, but now it's been changed out to April 26th, 2022. According to the developers, they will be using the extra time to "improve voice acting and localization, in addition to finalizing testing, ensuring players experience the best and smoothest launch experience possible". We'll see if the extra month is worth it when the game comes out in six weeks.

You are Sir Mordred, the nemesis of King Arthur, the former black knight of the grim tales. You killed King Arthur, but with his dying breath, he struck you down. You both died – and yet, you both live. The Lady of the Lake, the ruler of the mystical island of Avalon brought you back to end a true nightmare. She wants you to go on a knightly quest. She wants you to finish what you have begun. Kill King Arthur – or whatever he has become after she took his dying vessel to Avalon.

Experience a unique hybrid between turn-based tactical games and traditional, character-centric RPGs! This dark fantasy version of the Arthurian mythology invites you to manage a team of heroes on the dangerous battlefield, while also engaging in moral choices, hero management, and the rebuilding of Camelot. Explore a land of nightmares where vile monsters and magical creatures lurk within castles and forests. The battle between Arthur and Mordred brought death, both of them falling at the hands of each other, and now the consequences unfold. Arthur, resurrected in Avalon, is now an undying mad king, his pain slowly turning this magical place into a nightmare version of Britannia. You are Mordred, brought back to life to find Arthur, and ultimately, kill him to end this accursed condition.