King Arthur: Knight's Tale Will Be Releasing In February

NeocoreGames revealed that they will be releasing King Arthur: Knight's Tale onto PC via Steam as the game will come out in February. The game is currently sitting in Early Access with regular updates coming in, but now we know the planned release date for everything will be February 15th, 2022. This game has you playing as Sir Mordred, the nemesis of King Arthur and the former black knight of the grim tales. After you both die in an epic battle, The Lady of the Lake brought you both back to life to end a true nightmare. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom showing off more of the tactical RPG highlights to the game.

Experience a unique hybrid between turn-based tactical games and traditional, character-centric RPGs! This dark fantasy version of the Arthurian mythology invites you to manage a team of heroes on the dangerous battlefield, while also engaging in moral choices, hero management, and the rebuilding of Camelot. Explore a land of nightmares where vile monsters and magical creatures lurk within castles and forests. The battle between Arthur and Mordred brought death, both of them falling at the hands of each other, and now the consequences unfold. Arthur, resurrected in Avalon, is now an undying mad king, his pain slowly turning this magical place into a nightmare version of Britannia. You are Mordred,

Gather your knights and send them on quests involving deep, tactical battles! Assemble a team of heroes, selecting from six classes (Defender, Champion, Marksman, Vanguard, Arcanist, Sage). Level them up, gain unique skill points, equip the best items looted from missions. But beware! Heroes can die, and the treatment of their injuries, curses, diseases take time. Between missions, make sure that Camelot has the right facilities for recovery, and prepare different heroes for different quests.

Heroes are your main resources – but no mere numbers! They have their own distinct personalities, goals, rivalries (even unique traits, skills and bond benefits). They will observe your decisions closely! Settle disputes, grant favours, select heroes who can work together, send them on missions they are comfortable with. Tread carefully, because their loyalty depends on many factors. They can even leave and turn against you! You, as a king, have a personality as well, shaped by your actions and moral choices. The Morality Chart will represent your status between Christianity and Old Faith, between Tyranny and Righteousness. Your choices affect values on this chart, influencing both gameplay and narrative.

Every small decision matters – not only the moral choices, but actions taken in the turn-based combat as well. The campaign unfolds with a roguelite twist: no reloads, only regrets! The thrill of dealing with the consequences is half the fun, but your decisions also affect the story. Each playthrough can unfold differently, branching in unexpected ways. Play through the campaign (once or see multiple paths), and after that, you unlock the endgame, reserved only for the bravest. Tough new challenges appear on the map with mythic bossfights, random quests, more loot and character progression ultimately leading to the banishing of Balor, the monstrous god-king of the Fomorians.