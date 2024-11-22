Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games, Glowmade, King Of Meat

King of Meat Announces Closed Alpha Test For December

After being announced during Gamescom 2024, Amazon Games have confirmed a Closed Alpha will happen next month for King of Meat

Article Summary King of Meat Closed Alpha begins December 4-14, allowing players to explore early game content.

Sign up now for the exclusive chance to test dungeons and characters on the King of Meat website.

Experience co-op combat and create unique dungeons with Glowmade's engaging new title.

Survive the gameshow in Loregok and unlock outfits, weapons, and more with your sponsors.

Amazon Games and developer Glowmade have confirmed they will be holding a Closed Alpha for King of Meat, which is set to kick off next month. This is the first of their official tests for the game, as you'll get to try out a limited build and experiment with courses and characters while they take notes of what needs to be fixed. Those looking to take part in the Closed Alpha can sign up on the game's website and learn more about it on their latest blog, as the Closed Alpha will run from December 4-14.

King of Meat

King of Meat is a colorful combat spectacle that pits Contenders against creative dungeon masterpieces. With a combination of creative co-op combat, user-generated dungeons, and ridiculous customization options, King of Meat brings countless possibilities to express your own creativity. Build your own dungeons to challenge other players, outsmart other Contenders and their cunning puzzles, or team up with your friends and fellow Contenders to defeat skeletons, trolls, and other ridiculous monsters. Or just outshine them all with your dazzling custom appearance. But make sure you bring the thunder! King of Meat puts you at the center of a survival gameshow set in the mystical and exciting world of Loregok. Progress with your corporate sponsors to unlock new outfits, weapons, attacks, or even new items to decorate your dungeons. Remember, it's all fun and games until someone loses an arm… then it's just fun.

Beyond the glitz, glamour, and celebrity media infatuation lies the true Loregokish dream: lights, camera, carnage! How will you impress bloodthirsty, desensitized crowds of middle-class monsters in this economy? Persevere through colorful deathtraps, build your own fiendish dungeons, or outclass everyone with your distinct, soon-to-be trademark style. Contenders have the lowest life expectancy of all legal occupations, so there's always more room for fame and fortune at the top.

