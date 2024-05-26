Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Raw Fury, Video Games | Tagged: Fury Studios, Kingdom Two Crowns

Kingdom Two Crowns: Call Of Olympus Announced

Raw Fury announced an all-new DLC coming to Kingdom Two Crowns, as Call Of Olympus will become available later this year.

Article Summary New DLC 'Call Of Olympus' announced for Kingdom Two Crowns; launch set for later this year.

Explore Ancient Greek myths and earn the favor of gods to unlock powerful new artifacts.

Defend your kingdom against expanded Greed enemies and conquer puzzles in a pixel-perfect setting.

Enjoy solo or co-op play in the unique strategy experience with modern pixel art style.

Indie Swedish publisher Raw Fury and developer Fury Studios confirmed a new DLC is on the way to Kingdom Two Crowns in the form of Call Of Olympus. The content, as you might have guessed by the title, will be their take on the gods and mythos of Ancient Greece. This includes an all-new campaign that focuses on the classic game formula, including the ability to unlock a new set of powerful artifacts through quests, which you'll use to defend against the waves of Greed. The DLC doesn't have a release date yet beyond the idea that we'll see it sometime in 2024, but you can check out the trailer for now.

Call Of Olympus

In Call of Olympus, players must defend and conquer the Greed to find out what waits on top of Mount Olympus. As the Monarch, gain access to the divine mountaintop by earning the favor of several gods. Players will embark on an island-hopping journey packed with unique challenges and puzzles to appease the gods and rise to victory on the mountain.

Greedified mythos and setting: Immerse yourself into an ancient Greek-inspired world in a pixel-perfect experience.

Seek the favor of the gods: Fulfill divine quests and earn powerful rewards.

Battle the Greed of epic scales: Build up to confront the threat that looms over Mount Olympus.

Kingdom Two Crowns

Kingdom Two Crowns is a side-scrolling micro strategy game with a minimalist feel wrapped in a beautiful, modern pixel art aesthetic. Play the role of a monarch atop their steed and recruit loyal subjects, build your kingdom and protect it from the greedy creatures looking to steal your coins and crown. Explore the environments to discover new mounts and secrets hidden in the deep. But you don't have to rule alone! Introducing a cooperative play experience that is totally unique to Kingdom Two Crowns, monarchs can now choose between a classic solo experience or seek the assistance of a friend, working together locally or online, dropping in or out at will.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!