Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands Releases On November 16th

Raw Fury and developer Stumpy Squid released details for Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands's release on November 16th. This release marks the first premium DLC in the history of the Kingdom game series, and with it comes a number of challenges you'll need to face as they have expanded the game's horizons and perils. Heavily inspired by Norse culture and mythology, this new setting will have you establishing a kingdom, defending it, exploring the world beyond it, and attempting to conquer everything you can while drawing upon abilities from Norse gods. You can try a demo of it right now on their Steam page if you can't wait until next Tuesday to play it.

Set in a domain inspired by Norse Viking culture 1000 C.E, Norse Lands is a full new campaign that expands the world of Kingdom Two Crowns with a unique setting to build, defend, explore, and conquer. In Norse Lands, players can look forward to unleashing abilities drawn upon from Norse gods, commanding mighty units, building Viking- inspired armaments, solving challenging puzzles, and facing a new enemy Greed. With Norse Lands, the award-winning Kingdom Two Crowns world vastly grows in scope. A new sixth land to explore, pets to tame, along with many updates to gameplay, both big and small. Notable additions offered in this premium DLC include: Norse Rulers: Sit atop mighty Norse steeds and wield the powers of the Norse gods themselves. Viking-influenced rulers offer a whole new way for players to explore, build, defend and conquer the lands of the ice and snow.

Sit atop mighty Norse steeds and wield the powers of the Norse gods themselves. Viking-influenced rulers offer a whole new way for players to explore, build, defend and conquer the lands of the ice and snow. Norse Citizen Jobs: best exemplified by the powerful Berserker, an exceptional warrior, the citizens of Norse Lands will defend their Kingdom and defeat the Greed at all costs with a shield in hand.

best exemplified by the powerful Berserker, an exceptional warrior, the citizens of Norse Lands will defend their Kingdom and defeat the Greed at all costs with a shield in hand. All Citizens Defend: in accordance with the Norse warrior culture, the citizens of Norse Lands stand at the ready to protect the realm against looming threats. Whether a Peasant, Vanguard, Farmer, Archer, or Builder, they will defend their land or go to Valhalla trying!

in accordance with the Norse warrior culture, the citizens of Norse Lands stand at the ready to protect the realm against looming threats. Whether a Peasant, Vanguard, Farmer, Archer, or Builder, they will defend their land or go to Valhalla trying! The Harsh North: all-new weather effects are sure to make players feel both the beauty and the unrelenting nature of Norse Lands to their very bones. And when cold winter sets in, rulers need to consider their strategies for survival wisely.

all-new weather effects are sure to make players feel both the beauty and the unrelenting nature of Norse Lands to their very bones. And when cold winter sets in, rulers need to consider their strategies for survival wisely. Greed: A whole new breed of Greed to defend against…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands | Become the Jarl of Legends | Available 16 November (https://youtu.be/W9iuUJF08xc)