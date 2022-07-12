Kirby's Dream Buffet Announced For The Nintendo Switch

Nintendo rolled out a new Kirby game today, literally, as the pink puff will be getting a food-related title in Kirby's Dream Buffet! In what will probably be one of the best and most ridiculous "just for fun" games the company will release this year, the team has put together a 1-4 player racing game with a ton of food-related themes going for it as you will see who is the best at being Kirby in the middle of a giant dessert. It's pretty hard not to see that Fall Guys was a major influence on this one as it kind of operates the same way. However, instead of eliminations, it works more like Mario Party in that you're trying to win different rounds against the same players. We have more info below, however, the one thing missing is a release date as they just said it would be out sometime this Summer.

Hungry for some 4-player Kirby fun? Race through delicious obstacle courses, collect the most strawberries, and thwart your competition using familiar abilities. Launching in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com and at retail, Kirby's Dream Buffet finds Kirbys rolling through a smorgasbord of food-themed stages in four rounds of frantic multiplayer fun. Players will race each other through these delicious obstacle courses to collect strawberries as Kirby grows, bumping other players off the stage and using familiar Copy Abilities – or Copy Food Abilities, as they are called in this game – to thwart the competition.

Collect strawberries to grow bigger and prepare for the final battle.