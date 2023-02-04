Kirby's Return To Dream Land Deluxe Releases New Trailer Get a better look at the world in general as Nintendo reveals a new trailer for Kirby’s Return To Dream Land Deluxe.

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Kirby's Return To Dream Land Deluxe, showing off more of the land you'll come to save. The game is essentially a remastered version of the original Wii title released back in 2011 by HAL Laboratory, as they have given this version of the game some love and care along with a ton of bonus content twelve years latter. The latest trailer shows off some of the improvements they've made while still retaining the classic feel and gameplay to it. Enjoy the trailer below, as the game will be released for Nintendo Switch on February 24th, 2023.

"The heroic puffball's Wii game is returning … this time in deluxe proportions in Kirby's Return To Dream Land Deluxe! One day, a mysterious spaceship crash-lands on Planet Popstar. To help the mysterious Magolor, Kirby and his friends set off on a captivating quest. When inhaling certain enemies, Kirby will gain access to a wide range of Copy Abilities – with the new Mecha Copy Ability making its debut! The game supports multiplayer for up to four players on the same system by sharing Joy-Con controllers. Plus, everyone can play as Kirby at the same time while using their favorite Copy Abilities! There's also a collection of subgames to play, including returning ones like Samurai Kirby and new ones like Magolor's Tome Trackers."

"Copy enemies' abilities and use their power to attack with a sword, wield a whip, and float with a parasol. You can also laser blast with the new Mecha Copy Ability that makes a series debut! The extra muscle will be handy in finding missing pieces for Magolor's ship, which crash-landed on Planet Popstar. Float and fight along with friends on the same system, where each player can control another Kirby or one of Kirby's iconic friends like King Dedede, Meta Knight, and Bandana Waddle Dee. Take a break from the adventure and play subgames with friends, as you will play attractions built around returning subgames like Samurai Kirby as well as some brand-new ones like Magolor's Tome Trackers. Bring along up to 3 additional friends on a detour from the adventure as you compete on the same system and share the fun together!"