Kirlia Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2022

The Ultra Unlock: Hisui Discoveries event is live in Pokémon GO. In addition to bringing new Hisuian species and their evolutions into the game, this Pokémon Legends: Arceus-based event also introduces a new rotation of Tier Three raids into the game. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Kirlia in Tier Three raids as a solo player.

Top Kirlia Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Kirlia counters as such:

Mega Gengar – Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Shadow Metagross – Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Beedrill – Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Chandelure – Hex, Shadow Ball

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Shadow Banette – Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Metagross – Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Gengar – Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Shadow Scizor – Bullet Punch, Iron Head

Shadow Mismagius – Hex, Shadow Ball

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Kirlia with efficiency.

Nihilego – Acid, Gunk Shot

Roserade – Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Hoopa Confined – Astonish, Shadow Ball

Dialga – Metal Claw, Iron Head

Giratina Origin Forme – Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Hoopa Unbound – Astonish, Shadow Ball

Burn Drive Genesect – Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb

Drive Genesect – Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb

Excadrill – Metal Claw, Iron Head

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Kirlia can be defeated by solo trainers. Be sure to go in with the top counters suited to their best moves.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. I would suggest using Pinap Berries to attempt to increase the amount of Ralts Candy you bring in.

Shiny Odds

Kirlia cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!