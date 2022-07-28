Kirlia Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2022

The Ultra Unlock: Hisui Discoveries event is live in Pokémon GO. In addition to bringing new Hisuian species and their evolutions into the game, this Pokémon Legends: Arceus-based event also introduces a new rotation of Tier Three raids into the game. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Kirlia in Tier Three raids as a solo player.

Kirlia in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
Top Kirlia Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Kirlia counters as such:

  • Mega Gengar – Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
  • Shadow Metagross – Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
  • Mega Beedrill – Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
  • Chandelure – Hex, Shadow Ball
  • Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball
  • Shadow Banette – Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
  • Metagross – Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
  • Gengar – Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
  • Shadow Scizor – Bullet Punch, Iron Head
  • Shadow Mismagius – Hex, Shadow Ball

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Kirlia with efficiency.

  • Nihilego – Acid, Gunk Shot
  • Roserade – Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
  • Hoopa Confined – Astonish, Shadow Ball
  • Dialga – Metal Claw, Iron Head
  • Giratina Origin Forme – Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
  • Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball
  • Hoopa Unbound – Astonish, Shadow Ball
  • Burn Drive Genesect – Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb
  • Drive Genesect – Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb
  • Excadrill – Metal Claw, Iron Head

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Kirlia can be defeated by solo trainers. Be sure to go in with the top counters suited to their best moves.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. I would suggest using Pinap Berries to attempt to increase the amount of Ralts Candy you bring in.

Shiny Odds

Kirlia cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!

