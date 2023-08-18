Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Curve Games, Floating Origin Interactive, Kitbash Model Club

Kitbash Model Club Announces New Multiplayer Mode

Curve Games revealed there's a new 16-player multiplayer mode that will be added to Kitbash Model Club when the game is eventually released.

Curve Games and Floating Origin Interactive revealed this morning that they will be adding a new 16-player Multiplayer Mode for Kitbash Model Club. For those who haven't been keeping track, this game is being designed to be "the ultimate model vehicle construction" game, as you'll have access to a ton of kits that you used to play with growing up to make some killer designs that you'll then play with. Essentially giving you the freedom to mix and match items to design, build, destroy, and more. Now it looks like they'll give you a chance to fight with these designs as they will be adding a battle mode with model RC vehicles. The brand-new trailer below gives you an idea of what you'll be able to experience as you'll build your own custom design and take it into a fight on land, sea, and air. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released sometime next year.

"The newly announced online multiplayer mode allows up to 16 players to share Wirraway Island simultaneously, boasting a variety of environments from cityscapes to beaches. The scenario editor supports mission creations for multiplayer mode, and players can share and test vehicles or challenge friends to an RC dogfight! Full Steam Workshop functionality is also available for sharing and exploring other models."

"Kitbash Model Club is the ultimate model vehicle construction platform that is an evolution of the game previously known as Balsa Model Flight Simulator. Developed by the creator behind the critically-acclaimed and award-winning Kerbal Space Program, Kitbash Model Club provides boundless freedom to design, build, explore, and battle with model RC vehicles. Players can experience realistic physics combined with limitless customization options and the ability to share models with friends. Kitbash Model Club is set to release on Steam in 2024."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!