Kleavor Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Our Kleavor Raid Guide for Pokémon GO will teach Trainers how to battle this Shiny-capable Hisuian Pokémon in Tier Three Raids.

A new Season of Pokémon GO has begun. It's called Adventures Abound, and it kicks off with an unusual September loaded with exciting content, including the release of Paldean Pokémon and Ultra Unlock bonuses. When it comes to Raids, we have the return of Ultra Beasts in Tier Five Raids, returning Megas in Mega Raids, and Zapdos with their Shadow Shiny release in Shadow Legendary Raids all Season. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Kleavor in Tier Three Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Kleavor Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Kleavor counters as such:

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Dazzling Gleam

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Kleavor with efficiency.

Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Empoleon: Metal Claw, Hydro Cannon

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Greninja: Water Shyruiken, Hydro Cannon

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Melmetal: Thunder Shock, Double Iron Bash

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Kleavor can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Kleavor is likely one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

