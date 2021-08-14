Koch Media Announces New Retro Games Console, The A500 Mini

Koch Media along with gaming company Retro Games Ltd. announced they're releasing a new retro console with The A500 Mini. In what should be one of the biggest throwbacks for PC players, the A500 was at one point one of the biggest personal computing devices around in the late '80s. Now you can have that experience all over again as this mini-console will come with some of the best games from that area that you could play on a system like this. Some of the games we know will be included are Alien Breed 3D, Another World, ATR: All Terrain Racing, Battle Chess, Cadaver, Kick Off 2, Pinball Dreams, Simon The Sorcerer, Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe, The Chaos Engine, Worms: The Director's Cut, and Zool: Ninja Of The 'nth Dimension. The console will be released sometime in early 2022 for $140.

Developed by Retro Games Ltd. and distributed by Koch Media, the The A500 Mini features the perfect emulation of not only the original A500 (OCS) and Enhanced Chip Set (ECS) of future revisions, but also the Advanced Graphics Architecture (AGA) of the A1200. The The A500 Mini comes with the original style two-button mouse and newly engineered eight-button precision gamepad, allowing you to choose your control method. To complement the on-screen keyboard, you can plug in an external standard PC keyboard for additional functionality. Included in the box with The A500 Mini is a 6ft wired USB classic mouse, a 6ft wired precision eight-button gamepad, and a USB-A to USB-C power cable and HDMI cable, allowing full compatibility with all modern TVs. Other features include a save game function, selectable 50Hz or 60Hz screen refresh, CRT filter, and multiple scaling options. Also upload your own files, games, and firmware revisions via USB flash drive (not included).