Koei Tecmo Drops New Trailer For Fate/Samurai Remnant

To close out 2022, Koei Tecmo decided to release a brand new teaser trailer for their upcoming game Fate/Samurai Remnant. A short time ago, word got out the company was working on a brand new action-RPG for the franchise, but not a lot of details followed beyond the idea that it may not be a direct sequel to anything. But instead will be its own storyline with a new adventure in place. The trailer, which was literally released on New Year's Day in Japan, confirms that not only does that seem to ring true, but that we'll be getting the game sometime this year. As part of the teaser, we found out that developers Type-Moon and Aniplex are involved in the development of this title, so that's some awesome and promising news for what we may get out of the story as well. As to the trailer itself, it gives away a few details but leaves much to the imagination.

For starters, this game does bring up the Holy Grail War. However, the circumstances surrounding it paint a very different picture than what they've shown off in the past. At the end of the trailer, we get a look at what appears to be an alternate version of a Servant, which could very well be Saber Miyamoto Musashi, who has appeared in previous games such as Fate/Grand Order. It makes for a cool image to introduce the game as the two meet; however, it doesn't fall within any of the current storylines we've known, so watching this one come together over the next several months will be an interesting promotional journey. You can check out the nearly two-minute trailer in full here at the bottom, as we now wait for the company to give us more details in the next few months.