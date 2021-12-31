Koei Tecmo Teases Some Big Reveals Coming In 2022

One of the first companies to basically declare that 2022 is going to be the year came in the form of an interview with Koei Tecmo. In case you've never seen this article before, every year the website 4Gamer does a year-in-review piece where they talk with dozens of video game developers, almost all of them high-profile Japanese figureheads within the industry, asking them about the year that they already had and what's to come in 2022. There have been a few interviews that have caught people's attention, but one of the biggest has been from the Executive Vice President Entertainment Division General Manager of Koei Tecmo, Yosuke Hayashi. near the end of his piece, he had some bold words for what to expect next year.

What are your aspirations for 2022 and a message for 4Gamer readers? In 2022, I think we can unveil the titles that will open up the future, which we have been working on for several years. All of them have been finished so that you can feel "the full power of Koei Tecmo today". We look forward to your continued support of Koei Tecmo next year.

For what it's worth, there have been rumblings that the company has had a number of projects in the works, but the majority of them haven't been talked about so far. That's been chalked up to the COVID-19 pandemic, which most like did the same thing to KT that it did to other studios and forced a number of projects to get pushed back. If the company is indeed aiming to have an amazing 2022, we're guessing the earliest we'll hear about it is during E3 2022 or during Summer Games Fest, whichever one they decide to take part in since the company has not done their own streaming event since the pandemic started.