Kokoro Clover Will be Released On Steam Next Week

Indie publisher Phoenixx Inc. announced they have picked up Kokoro Clover to publish, as it will be out next week. Created by Japanese developer Hikoteru, this is a 2D platformer which has been inspired by Japanese Sunday morning cartoons. And much like those cartoons, the content is goiung to be divided up by seasons. The first season of the show will contain episodes that you will fulfill before you can move onto the next one. We have mroe info below as the game will be released on Steam on August 4th, 2022.

Gooooood Mooooorning!!!!! Plop down on the couch in your comfiest pajamas, grab a big bowl of cereal, and prepare to enter Kokoro Clover, a 2D platformer inspired by Sunday morning Japanese anime shows of the past! Transformations, cards, dancing, and robots! Let's find out what this wonderful world has in store! Become Treffy, the apprentice Spirit Master, as she seeks to discover the secrets of the eponymous Kokoro Clover, sought after by many nefarious figures! Use her magic powers and transformations to fend them off through 12 chapters, containing both content making its English language debut and the world premiere of new magical platforming action! Earn coins to unlock powerups, defeat more than 20 bosses in a boss rush mode, and dance your heart out!

One day, Spirit Summoner Treffy accidentally finds the Kokoro Clover and goes on a big adventure with her friends to find out its secrets! The story is filled with silly rivals and formidable enemies who want to steal the Kokoro Clover. Season 1 contains 12 episodes! The game features a Story Mode that lets you enjoy the Sunday morning feeling and an Adventure Mode that is similar to traditional platforming action. Use the coins you collect to unlock power-ups, dances, unique characters, monster books, and cards! There is also a Boss Rush Mode and a Mini-Game Mode.