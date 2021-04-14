Konami Reveals Multiple Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Releases For Summer 2021

Konami has revealed that they will have multiple releases coming this summer for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game. Over the course of July and August, players will be getting four new sets added to the current lineup. This includes a new structure deck, a new 100 card booster set, and the 2021 collector's tin with several additions. We got the details for all four sets for you below, including release dates and pricing as the Summer looks to have a ton of options for players looking to shake things up when the game gets back to in-person battles.

Legendary Duelists: Synchro Storm (July 16th, 2021)

The winds of victory are swift and sure! Legendary Duelists: Synchro Storm powers up three strategies used by Duelists that specialize in WIND monsters! First, appearing in Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V, Yugo's "Speedroid" monsters excel at quick, consecutive Synchro Summons! Start off with Summoning his signature monster, Clear Wing Synchro Dragon, then use the rest of your Speedroids to upgrade it into more advanced forms like Crystal Wing Synchro Dragon or even a brand-new WIND Synchro Dragon!

Originally released as videogame promotional cards, Sherry LeBlanc's strategy is resurrected and revolutionized in Legendary Duelists: Synchro Storm! Hailing from Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's, Sherry's cards specialize in fielding a single powerful WIND Synchro Monster. Her ace monster from the anime, Chevalier de Fleur, is a Level 8 WIND Synchro Monster that prevents your opponent from blocking your wind of victory by negating the opponent's Spell or Trap cards during your turn.

Finally, Lulu's Lyrilusc strategy from Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V flies back in with the new support cards! This strategy stacks up Level 1 Winged Beasts to Xyz Summon Rank 1 Xyz Monsters with as many Xyz Materials as possible. You can even combine them with "Tri-Brigade" cards from Phantom Rage, Blazing Vortex, and Lightning Overdrive to create a cool hybrid strategy. Topping it all off, Legendary Duelists: Synchro Storm will include a hard-to-find Ghost Rare version of one of its coolest cards! The complete Legendary Duelists: Synchro Storm booster set contains 56 cards: 9 Ultra Rares, 8 Super Rares, 10 Rares, 29 Commons, and 1 card from the set will also appear as a Ghost Rare.(MSRP: $1.99 per pack)

Structure Deck: Cyber Strike (July 30th, 2021)

Structure Deck: Cyber Strike enhances both of Zane Truesdale's strategies from the Yu-Gi-Oh! GX anime! This is one of the most customizable Structure Decks yet. You can choose to focus on Zane's original Cyber Dragon Fusion strategy, his Dragon-based Cyberdark strategy, or play both together in a single Deck like in the later seasons of Yu-Gi-Oh! GX. You can fuse together multiple copies of Cyber Dragon with Power Bond to create Zane's signature Cyber End Dragon and raise its ATK all the way to 8000! It's easier than ever thanks to a brand-new monster that can add Power Bond from your Deck and let you use monsters in your Graveyard as Fusion Materials for it.

Load your Graveyard with Dragons, then equip them to your "Cyberdark" monsters to power them up! Use Cyberdark Impact! to fuse together the original 3 "Cyberdark" monsters to create Cyberdark Dragon or use Overload Fusion to fuse any 5 "Cyberdark" Effect Monsters to create Cyberdarkness Dragon instead. Why choose just one when you can have both? Structure Deck: Cyber Strike specializes in fusing these two strategies together into a powerful hybrid strategy, and the ultimate symbol of this fusion is a new fusion of Cyberdark Dragon and Cyber End Dragon! This 5000 ATK powerhouse can also be Summoned by Tributing Cyberdarkness Dragon while equipped with Cyber End Dragon, so even the requirements for playing your new boss monster are flexible! With the new Spell Card Cybernetic Horizon, both strategies can fuse with no malfunctions! This card allows you to add a Dragon or Machine "Cyber" monster to your hand and fill your GY with "Cyber" Dragon or Machine monsters necessary for Overload Fusion! Reach for the horizon and grasp your victory.

Structure Deck: Cyber Strike is slated to contain a 43-card Main Deck as well as a 5-card Extra Deck for a total of 48 cards: 5 Ultra Rares, 3 Super Rares, 40 Commons, and 1 Deluxe Double-Sided Game Mat/Dueling Guide. (MSRP: $9.99 per box)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Dawn Of Majesty (August 13, 2021)

Stardust Dragon takes flight once more in Dawn of Majesty! This Fall's 100-card core booster set transforms Yusei's signature Synchro Monster, hosts a gathering of Gizmeks, introduces a new Insect World Premiere theme, and more! Let's rev it up again! Yusei's Stardust Dragon from Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's takes flight with a brand-new slate of cards! Speed up your Stardust Dragon strategy with new Tuner monsters that can Special Summon themselves, making it easy to Synchro Summon Stardust Dragon and then upgrade it into a brand-new "Majestic" form. Draw up the blueprints for your victory with Spell and Trap Cards that benefit you further for Summoning Stardust Dragon and its more advanced forms, as well as activating their effects.

After sitting out for two sets, the Gizmeks are back in force and becoming a full-fledged theme with 4 new "Gizmek" monsters as well as their own Field Spell! These magnificent machines excel on utilizing other machines with identical ATK and DEF, so the synergy not only works with the original Gizmeks, but also with monsters from the past! Now it's up to you to find out the hidden potential of machines yet to be in the spotlight! Duelists who missed out on the original Gizmeks can find two of them in Egyptian God Deck: Obelisk the Tormentor and another in Structure Deck: Cyber Strike. What's scarier: a swarm of small angry insects or one very big, very angry insect? Whichever you choose, you'll be glad it's on your side when you play with the brand-new World Premiere theme introduced in Dawn of Majesty! Gather a swarm of Insects that can link together to create a 3000 ATK Insect that can Tribute other Insects to deploy a stronger one or to prepare an attack with its power to climb all the way to 5000 ATK!

This Fall's 100-card core booster set that transforms Yusei's signature Synchro Monster, hosts a gathering of Gizmeks, introduces a new Insect World Premiere theme, and more! The Dawn of Majesty booster set contains 100 new cards: 50 Commons, 26 Super Rares, 14 Ultra Rares, and 10 Secret Rares. (MSRP: $3.99 per pack)

2021 Tin of Ancient Battles (Arriving August 27, 2021)

The 2021 Tin of Ancient Battles builds (literally!) on the foundation of the 2020 Tin of Lost Memories, featuring the middle section of the mysterious Pharaonic tablet discovered in Egypt! (Most Duelists never noticed, but the 2020 tins, and now the 2021 tins, have embossed/debossed sides, and rimless lids that fit flush with the tin body, allowing the tins to be stacked on top of each other to build the entire Pharaonic tablet – once all three pieces have been assembled!) The eternal clash between the spirits of the Dark Magician and the Blue-Eyes White Dragon are immortalized in this carving, along with 3 brand-new World Premiere cards to give these monsters a new power boost. Like the 2020 Tin, each 2021 Tin of Ancient Battles will contain 3 extra-large Mega-Packs, each with 1 Prismatic Secret Rare, 2 Ultra Rares, 2 Super Rares, 1 Rare, and 12 Commons. (MSRP: $19.99 per tin)