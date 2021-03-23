Konami Reveals Next Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Booster Set: King's Court

Konami announced the next booster pack headed to the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game this summer which will be called King's Court. Like a lot of booster decks you're getting a lot of interesting cards that will change up your decks, it's just a matter of getting what you need. This particular set will have 62 cards, which breaks down to 10 Ultra Rares, 15 Super Rares, and 37 Rares. What's more, 15 cards in the set are also available as Collector's Rares, adding a little randomness to the already randomness of your purchase. Each individual pack will have seven cards, which will be one Foil card and six Rare cards per pack.

Some of the big additions to this set are that they have revitalized Yugi's "Three Musketeers of Face Cards" – King's Knight, Queen's Knight, and Jack's Knight – with a new high-speed Summoning strat that always gives you a full hand, as well as a World Premiere Joker's Knight, a 2000 ATK monster similar to Magician's Souls. We have the full rundown from the company below, as King's Court will be released on June 25th, 2021 for $4 a pack.

Joining the royal court is the World Premiere Joker's Knight, a 2000 ATK monster similar to Magician's Souls that can assume the identity of all 3 of the Knights. You can return Joker's Knight from your Graveyard to your hand during each End Phase by shuffling another LIGHT Warrior from your Graveyard into your Deck, giving you a beefy, free Summon to use every turn without depleting your hand! Joker's Knight isn't the only new card that's going to keep returning to your hand though! Two more World Premiere "Joker" cards, 1 Spell and 1 Trap, will provide you with powerful effects and then return to your hand in the End Phase. Keeping your hand full is important for maximizing the power of the World Premiere Arcana Triumph Joker, who powers up based on the total number of cards in both players' hands and lets you discard cards to destroy all face-up cards your opponent controls with the same card type! Of course, Arcana Triumph Joker isn't the only monster out there that powers up based on cards in-hand. If you're looking to power up your Yu-Gi-Oh!: Egyptian God Deck: Slifer the Sky Dragon, you can use these new cards to gather Tributes, add to your Summoning power, and keep Slifer the Sky Dragon strong without forgoing your ability to play your cards. Use Slifer and Arcana Triumph Joker in the same Deck for even more firepower! Yu-Gi-Oh!: King's Court also has new cards to help out a wide variety of Decks you might have started building in 2021, including new cards related to Deck strategies and themes introduced or supported in Legendary Duelists: Season 2, Lightning Overdrive, and more! Be on the look out for Collector's Rare versions of World Premiere cards and previously unreleased cards from Japan as well as classic and competitive favorites!