Konami Reveals Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links: KC Grand Tournament 2021 Details

Konami dropped full details this week about their upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links: KC Grand Tournament 2021. With the company still trying to figure out how the pandemic will go when it comes to live events, this one will still be held entirely online, they will be holding this second edition of the online PvP tournament for Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links. Starting on May 31st, players from across the globe will be able to compete for the grand prize Dark Magician (Extra Secret Rare) trophy, as well as the special Shooting Star Dragon card you see below. If you wish to take part in the tourney, you can get in on the game through the App Store, Google Play, and Steam. But for now, we have details of how the tourney will run down below.

Starting today, all Duelists can get a head start towards the competition with the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links KC Grand Tournament 2021 Celebration Campaign. By logging in now, Duelists can obtain Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's Yusei Fudo's new UR Shooting Star Dragon card (Legend Foil Rarity) and his Shooting Star Road Skill. In addition, Duelists will receive 1,000 Gems, up to eight SR and UR Tickets, and one Skill Ticket to exchange for a character Skill.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links KC Grand Tournament 2021 Schedule Preliminary Tournament 1st Stage: May 31 – June 14, 2021 Duelists will aim for completing the Stage by reaching DLv. Max through PvP Duels. Preliminary Tournament Qualifiers: June 11 – 14, 2021 Participants who have completed the 1stStage will Duel to gain DP. The top 128 will be invited to the Main Tournament. Main Tournament: 1st Stage: July 17, 2021 Main Tournament Championship: August 28, 2021 The top 128 Duelists at the end of the Preliminary Tournament Qualifiers will be competing against the previous season's KC Cup Winners: KC Cup September 2019, KC Cup November 2019, KC Cup February 2020, KC Cup April 2020, KC Cup September 2020, KC Cup November 2020, KC Cup February 2021, and KC Cup April 2021. The winner, runner-up, and 3rd place of the KC GT 2021 will receive the Dark Magician (Extra Secret Rare) trophy. Other in-app items will be rewarded and distributed separately.