Konami Will Host Territorial Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Championships

Konami revealed they're aiming to do more in-person events for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game with Territorial Championships. The company will be holding individual tournaments and championship rounds in three different territories this Summer as we'll be seeing them in North America, Central America, and South America. These are basically to make up for the fact that due to the fact that the pandemic is still happening around the globe, the World Championship 2022 will not be held. Instead, they will be celebrating the accomplishments of players in each region they can with a Championship event and overall winner in all three. We have the details from organizers as to how all of that will go down for you here.

The North America Championship will be held the weekend of July 16-17 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center located in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois. In Latin America, National Championships will be held throughout the region to determine each country's National Champion, in addition to awarding invites for the Central and South America Championships to be held in Mexico City, Mexico and Santiago, Chile respectively, in June.

National Champions will earn paid travel and accommodations to the territorial Championships of their region for a shot at their Championship title. Separately, territorial Championships will also be held in Europe and Oceania. Each territory will also host a Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Dragon Duel Championship for younger Duelists born in 2008 or later.

As the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2022 will not be held and Duelists have been competing to earn World Qualifying Points (WQP) starting in the 2019-2020 season, we are making a change to the 2023 WQP Playoff. We are expanding the 2023 WQP Playoff to 32 Duelists. The top 16 WQP earners at the end of the 2021-22 season will earn a spot in the 2023 WQP Playoff, and then a new season will start after the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Championship this summer and the top 16 WQP earners in the 2022-23 season will earn their spot in the 2023 WQP Playoff as well. A Duelist can only earn one spot in the 2023 WQP Playoff, so if they earn a spot at the end of the 2021-22 season, and finish in the top 16 for the 2022-23 season, their spot for the 2022-23 season would pass down to the next Duelist with the highest WQP total.