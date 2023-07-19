Posted in: Games, Krafton, Video Games | Tagged: 5minlab Corp, Kill The Crows

Krafton Announces Kill The Crows For Steam This August

Kill The Crows will be headed to Steam next month as Krafton reveals the new western top-down shooter set in a twisted world.

Krafton Inc. revealed a brand new game on the way today as developer 5minlab Corp. will be bringing their game Kill The Crows to Steam next month. The game is a top-down shooter set in a twisted version of the Old West, where technology has given many an edge over those who wish to bring harm. You'll take on the role of Isabella, who looks to seek revenge against those who wronged her. They didn't give a proper release date, but they do have a free demo out on Steam right now. Enjoy the trailer and info below!

"In Kill The Crows, players step into the dusty, spurred boots of a gunslinger named Isabella as she carves a path of bloody revenge across a twisted, lo-fi take on the Wild West. This is no ordinary Western tale, however. Our courageous heroine faces off against hordes of enemies that have all been transformed into crow-like creatures. The detail of that transformation is one of the mysteries players will explore as they delve deeper into the story. The Wild West depicted in Kill The Crows is an unforgiving world where even a single stray bullet can end Isabella's journey without warning. This is a game where players must move and react quickly in order to stay alive and keep fighting as the screen becomes more and more crowded with foes and flying bullets. Isabella isn't defenseless, however."

"As Isabella, players can roll in any direction to quickly sidestep an incoming attack. The Wild West setting also provides plenty of opportunities to duck behind cover, which is especially useful for avoiding a hail of bullets. As players progress, optional objectives create new opportunities to upgrade Isabella's arsenal with new firearms and skills. Even from the start, Isabella's revolvers are just as deadly as the ones firing in her direction, with standard shots taking out most threats – including bosses — in a single hit. Skillful play also fills up a "Showdown" meter which can be spent to deliver a special attack that allows players to temporarily freeze time, mark a group of targets, and take them all out at once. Showdown attacks end with Isabella's revolver reloading automatically, allowing players to dive right back into the action."

