WATA 7.5-Graded Dragon Warrior Game On Auction At ComicConnect

Dragon Quest fans and retro gamers rejoice! A WATA 7.5-graded copy of the original Dragon Warrior game for the Nintendo Entertainment System has reached the auction block on ComicConnect's website. You can find it by clicking here! This auction ends on August 24th at 9:50 PM Eastern time. With design by Yuji Horii, artwork by Akira Toriyama of Dragonball fame, and music by legendary game composer Koichi Sugiyama, this game paved the way for the entire future of the Dragon Quest series of games.

CIB; Box: 7.0; Cart: 8.5; Manual: 8.0; 1 HP variant; Includes maps & adventure guide; See extended comments.

Music composed by Koichi Sugiyama; Designed by Yuji Horii; 1st game in the "Dragon Warrior" series (Dragon Quest media franchise in Japan) Box – Rev-A; Oval SOQ TM; Small Warranty; 9-Digit ZIP; 1 HP Screen (USA Code)

Cart – 3 Screw; Oval SOQ TM; Orange Endlabel

Manual – Oval SOQ TM; Printed in Japan; USA Code

Dragon Warrior is a testament to the perseverance and tenacity of the role-playing games of old, the ones that predate video games, and how they have shaped video games across the board. Even though some names and licenses have changed to streamline things (such as how the Dragon Warrior franchise in America changed to Dragon Quest to go with the Japanese franchise name), so many of the RPGs of today have games like Dragon Warrior to thank for their lasting successes.

If you want ahold of this legendary game, you have until August 24th at 9:50 PM Eastern to do so! The current bid is a mere $1 USD, so this may be easy pickings if you're lucky! Don't miss out – the Dragonlord is waiting!