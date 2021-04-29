Krafton Reveals Details For PUBG Continental Series 4
Krafton released new details this morning regarding the schedule and plans for the PUBG Continental Series 4, starting next month. The PCS4 will consist of four regional tournaments across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and APAC. They will each have sixteen teams who will vie for their share of more than $250k, for a total prize pool of more than $1m. We have the schedule and info below along with more details here, as you can watch the tourney across Twitch and YouTube.
PUBG's PCS4 Americas Regional Qualifier Events
Each region will host its own set of qualification events to determine which teams earn the right to compete in the PCS4 Grand Finals. Details related to the Americas qualifier events are outlined below.
NA and LATAM Open Qualifiers – May 5-12: North America and Latin America will have separate Open Qualifiers, each consisting of three and four rounds, respectively. The top eight teams from each sub-region's Open Qualifiers will move on to their respective sub-regional Group Stage.
NA and LATAM Group Stage – May 14-20: North America and Latin America will each have separate Group Stages. Each sub-regional Group Stage will see the top eight teams from the aforementioned Open Qualifiers joined by the top 16 teams from each sub-region's ESL PUBG Masters: Phase 1 Group Stage as they compete for their share of $25,000 USD. The top six teams from each sub-regional Group Stage will advance to the PCS4 Americas Grand Finals. The seventh through 14th ranked teams from each sub-regional Group Stage will advance to the PCS4 Americas Last Chance Qualifier.
Americas Last Chance Qualifiers – May 22-23: The seventh through 14th place teams from each sub-regional Group Stage (16 teams total) will battle it out for their share of $20,000 USD. The top four teams will advance to the PCS4 Americas Grand Final.
PCS4 Grand Finals Schedule
Once the PCS4 regional qualifier and group stage events are complete, fans can look forward to the action culminating at each region's PCS4 Grand Final, which are scheduled to take place across three weekends. Fans can tune-in to each PCS4 Grand Final on:
Americas: June 10-11 | June 17-18 | June 24-25
Asia Pacific: June 10-11 | June 17-18 | June 24-25
Europe: June 12-13 | June 19-20 | June 26-27
Asia: June 12-13 | June 19-20 | June 26-27