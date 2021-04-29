Krafton Reveals Details For PUBG Continental Series 4

Krafton released new details this morning regarding the schedule and plans for the PUBG Continental Series 4, starting next month. The PCS4 will consist of four regional tournaments across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and APAC. They will each have sixteen teams who will vie for their share of more than $250k, for a total prize pool of more than $1m. We have the schedule and info below along with more details here, as you can watch the tourney across Twitch and YouTube.