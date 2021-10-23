Lampent Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: October 2021

The second part of the Halloween 2021 event is now live in Pokémon GO. This brings forth a new Raid Rotation, which includes Lampent, the evolution of Litwick, in Tier Three. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Ghost/Fire-type Pokémon and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Lampent Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Lampent counters as such:

Mega Gengar (Lick, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Mega Blastoise (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Mega Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

Shadow Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Mega Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Shadow Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Lampent with efficiency.

Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball)

Darkrai (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Gengar (Lick, Shadow Ball)

Kyogre (Waterfall, Surf)

Therian Forme Landorus (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Kingler (Bubble, Crabhammer)

Hoopa (Astonish, Shadow Ball)

Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker)

Crawdaunt (Snarl, Crabhammer)

Origin Forme Giratina (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Using the top counter Pokémon and best attacks to take advantage of typing, Pokémon GO players can solo this raid. If you are a newer trainer or are incapable of using the above counters, your best bet is to go in with another trainer.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. One thing to keep in mind, though, is that Lampent is an evolved Pokémon. Because of this, I recommend trying Pinap Berries for the first few throws, as those can multiply the already increased number of Candies that evolved forms offer.

Shiny Odds

Lampent cannot be Shiny in Pokémon GO.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!