Last Season Of NBA 2K21 MyTEAM Welcomes You To The Space Jam

With the next entry in the series coming this fall, NBA 2K21 is doing something special for the last season of MyTEAM. Ballers can add four special cards to take on the Goon Squad in MyTEAM Season 9 "Out of This World!" Players will be able to pick up special card packs featuring the stars of the upcoming film, Space Jam: A New Legacy, as well as have the ability to add four NBA stars in the movie to their collection: Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James. We got the details below as they welcome everyone to the jam on the last leg of the game's content, and you can check out the full Courtside Report here.

Featuring artwork from the upcoming film, Space Jam: A New Legacy, MyTEAM players can collect special Dark Matter cards of Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis and LeBron James, to ball out in MyTEAM Triple Threat. Celebrating the game's debut season structure with 8 successful MyTEAM Seasons, Season 9 – Out of This World! – is a three-week long season where players can experience new sets of rewards and challenges including: The debut of NBA 2K21 G.O.A.T. cards. Ballers can add five 99-everything attribute ratings and complete Hall of Fame badge cards to their collection this season;

Begin the season with the mighty Boston Celtics point guard, Invincible Isaiah Thomas as the level 1 reward, alongside 150,000 XP available day one of the season;

Level 40 reward of an Invincible Julius Erving Dark Matter card;

Invincible Dark Matter rewards players can earn through all MyTEAM modes including Toni Kukoc, Ray Allen, Dennis Rodman, Grant Hill, Jerry West, Russel Westbrook and Hakeem "The Dream" Olajuwon;

Earn a Dark Matter Invincible Vince Carter by getting 99 stars in the final tier of Domination, Best of NBA 2K21 MyTEAM. Ballers can use the best cards from every season of MyTEAM to take on 33 teams in a special mode of Domination. From Flash and Glitched cards, to Out of Position, Mystery, Throwback Moments, Season Rewards and more, players can relive the best of MyTEAM;

A final signature challenge fitting for the final season of MyTEAM. Compete in Kobe Bryant's last game, match his 60-point goodbye and earn a guaranteed Kobe VI shoe and Hall of Fame badge. Players can enter MAMBA-FOREVER-2K21* for a guaranteed Kobe card to compete in this challenge and add to their collection.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NBA 2K21 MyTEAM: Out of this World (https://youtu.be/-3zW6kUoqCE)