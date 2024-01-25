Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Curve Games, Lawn Mowing Simulator VR, Skyhook Games

Lawn Mowing Simulator VR Announced For March 2024

All the fun and excitement of mowing lawns comes to VR, as Curve Games will release Lawn Mowing Simulator VR in March 2024.

Article Summary Lawn Mowing Simulator VR launches March 2024 by Curve Games and Skyhook Games.

Experience authentic lawn mowing in VR with real-world licensed mower brands.

Get your zen on with immersive garden maintenance and landscaping tasks.

Customize and maintain your equipment in your personal HQ and maintenance space.

Indie game developer Skyhook Games and publisher Curve Games have announced that Lawn Mowing Simulator VR will be coming out this March. Everything that you have come to know and love from the main game has been given the VR treatment, as you'll sit in your mowers and drive them like a real riding mower. Take on locations old and new as you fix up your gear, load up the trick, head to the job, and do the best job you can to clean their yard and beautify it with a fresh mow and trim. You can read more about it below and check out the trailer here, as the game will be released on March 21, 2024, for Meta Quest.

Lawn Mowing Simulator VR

Escape to a world where it's always sunny, and there is always grass that needs mowing – Lawn Mowing Simulator VR allows you to find your inner zen through the art of mowing and string trimming. Reach up, down, and all around to maintain your equipment or complete your ground checks and mowing, or just sit back, relax, and mow yourself into peacefulness. Explore unique locations and help make them look beautiful again through the power of garden maintenance.

The real stars of the show are your mowers, so you must ensure that they're kept in optimal condition. Luckily, you have your own HQ and maintenance space. Whether your blades need sharpening or your batteries need recharging, your warehouse has what you need. When your contracts start rolling in, you'll be able to choose a mower that's right for the job. You'll have access to real world licensed mower manufacturers, Stiga and Ego mowers, as well as Stiga and Ego string trimmers. You will also be able to use the Knight mower, designed exclusively for Lawn Mowing Simulator.

