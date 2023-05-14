Layers Of Fear To Launch Free Demo On May 15th
Starting on Monday morning, Bloober Team will give you a chance to play a free demo of Layers Of Fear for a solid week.
Bloober Team and Anshar Studios have announced they will be launching a new demo for the game Layers Of Fear, set to launch on Steam on May 15th. The demo will officially launch on Monday morning at 8am PT and will be active until May 22nd at 3pm PT. During that time, you'll get the first few minutes of the game, which should give you a good idea of what to expect and introduce you to the game's protagonist. You can check out the latest video below, showing off the opening cinematic.
"Layers Of Fear introduces new core gameplay mechanics that elevate and expand the player's experience. One such improvement is the addition of the lantern, a useful tool that will prove essential in confronting the fears that lurk within the game's story. The music of the game has also been updated, as Arek Reikowski, the two-time nominee in the Best Soundtrack category of the Hollywood Music in Media Awards, and winner of the Digital Dragons Best Soundtrack award for The Medium, has composed a hypnotic score that adds an extra layer of tension to the game. His hauntingly beautiful compositions—paired with the enhanced visual fidelity made possible by Unreal—will leave players sitting on the edge of their seats with chills shooting down their spines."
- The Ultimate Layers Of Fear Experience: The series's crowning work casts an overarching narrative over the entire franchise.
- Horror Reimagined: Everything in the Layers of Fear series melds together into a single experience, including all DLCs, so players can find all the answers they seek.
- Shocking New Looks: Enhanced with Unreal Engine 5's improved technology. This version offers a more immersive horror experience with the addition of Ray Tracing, HDR, 4K resolution, and the Lumen system.
- Psychological Horror: A grim but gripping first-person psychedelic horror game focused on tense exploration, puzzle-solving, and immersive storytelling. Discover what lies in the depths of the human psyche with this mature, cathartic game.
- New tricks – New brand-new core mechanics that will be introduced to Layers of Fear and its sequel, as well as additional features, so all the chapters and stories will blend seamlessly.
- Horror Through the Many Lenses of Art: Explore the depths of obsession with three different stories of craft-obsessed protagonists (The Painter, The Actor and The Writer) which are interwoven to create a truly immersive experience and gripping storyline.
- Classical, Ominous Soundtrack: Hauntingly beautiful soundtrack composed by the highly-acclaimed musician Arek Reikowski. He has composed a hypnotic score that adds an extra layer of tension to the game and will leave you on the edge of your seat.