Layers Of Fear To Launch Free Demo On May 15th Starting on Monday morning, Bloober Team will give you a chance to play a free demo of Layers Of Fear for a solid week.

Bloober Team and Anshar Studios have announced they will be launching a new demo for the game Layers Of Fear, set to launch on Steam on May 15th. The demo will officially launch on Monday morning at 8am PT and will be active until May 22nd at 3pm PT. During that time, you'll get the first few minutes of the game, which should give you a good idea of what to expect and introduce you to the game's protagonist. You can check out the latest video below, showing off the opening cinematic.

"Layers Of Fear introduces new core gameplay mechanics that elevate and expand the player's experience. One such improvement is the addition of the lantern, a useful tool that will prove essential in confronting the fears that lurk within the game's story. The music of the game has also been updated, as Arek Reikowski, the two-time nominee in the Best Soundtrack category of the Hollywood Music in Media Awards, and winner of the Digital Dragons Best Soundtrack award for The Medium, has composed a hypnotic score that adds an extra layer of tension to the game. His hauntingly beautiful compositions—paired with the enhanced visual fidelity made possible by Unreal—will leave players sitting on the edge of their seats with chills shooting down their spines."