Leaf Blower Man Announced For Release This Fall

Indie developer and publisher Unbound Creations revealed their latest game in the works, Leaf Blower Man, which will be coming to Steam sometime this Fall. This is basically just a ridiculous game that will have you being the most annoying person on the block for about a dozen reasons. But will it all be for a good cause? You will be playing the titular character of the game as you take on everything flimsy in your path, clearing out areas of all the garbage and leaves left on the ground to earn some extra cash through the use of your extremely noisy leaf blower. But it ain't all leaves and trash in these parts, as you'll be presented with several challenges along the way that will make your job obnoxiously harder than it needs to be. Not to mention the possibility of maybe saving the world. You can watch the latest trailer for the game below as we wait to get a release date.

"Blow leaves at 6am on a Sunday and earn points by annoying all the neighbors. But beware – unexpected challenges await on your journey to rid the world of leaves! Leaf Blower Man is an arcade-action game. Not only will you pointlessly blow leaves from one end of the driveway to the other, you will also earn points by annoying the heck out of your neighbors! A dramatic story will lead you through a variety of environments and challenges; perhaps you might even save humanity?"