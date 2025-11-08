Posted in: Games, League of Legends, Riot Games, Video Games | Tagged: League of Legends, Twilight's End

League of Legends Drops New "Twilight's End" Cinematic Trailer

During Worlds 2025, League of Legends dropped a new cinematic trailer for Season 3, as they showcased some of "Twilight's End"

Article Summary League of Legends unveils the new "Twilight's End" Season 3 cinematic during Worlds 2025.

Riot Games collaborates with Fortiche, the studio behind Arcane, for an epic story at the Temple of Twilight.

Esports plans for 2026 revealed, with tournaments in Brazil, Korea, Dallas, and finals in New York City.

Patch 25.22 balances Augments, adds custom ARAM Mayhem games, and crushes bugs for a better experience.

Riot Games has been busy this week with Worlds 2025 taking place for League of Legends, but among the event have been a number of new developments. First off, the game got Patch 25.22 this week, changing up a few things here and there. Then, we got a new trailer for Twilight's End, which you can check out above. Meanwhile, the team revealed preliminary plans for their 2026 Esports schedule. We have more info on all of that for you below.

League of Legends – Twilight's End

All paths converge at the Temple of Twilight in a brand-new cinematic made in partnership with award-winning French studio Fortiche, responsible for the production of Arcane. Centuries ago, Zaahen made a choice, and now Xin Zhao must make his own in Twilight's End.

2026 Esports Plans

First Stand Tournament 2026 will be hosted in São Paulo, Brazil, at the Riot Games Arena March 16-22. The format will introduce two Double-Elimination Groups leading into Single-Elimination Knockouts, with Best-of-Five matches all the way through the tournament. Mid-Season Invitational 2026 will take place in Daejeon, Korea. MSI will feature 11 teams from around the world, with the Play-In Stage qualifying one team into the Bracket Stage using a double-elimination format. The 2026 World Championship will begin in Dallas, Texas, for Play-Ins, Swiss Stage, Quarterfinals, and Semifinals. The Finals will be held in New York City.

Patch 25.22

Hello Mayhem enjoyers! We're here to squash some bugs and keep the chaos rolling. Thank you all for the love and the hilarious clips you've shared! In this patch, we're focusing on a few overperforming Augments, tuning down their damage output a bit to keep fights fair. On the flip side, we're giving some underperforming new Augments a bit more love. We added extra power or functionality to help them shine. Thank you again for your patience and for helping us by reporting bugs. See you on the Bridge! Also, by popular demand, we're adding the ability to create custom ARAM Mayhem games this patch so grab all your friends and get ready for some of the craziest in-houses you've ever played!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!