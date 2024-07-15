Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Left To Survive, MY.GAMES

Left To Survive Celebrates Its Six-Year Anniversary

MY.GAMES have launched a brand new event and update for Left To Survive, as the game celebrates its six-year anniversary.

Article Summary MY.GAMES updates Left To Survive for its 6th Anniversary with new content.

Players can log in in July for rewards like an epic hero and substantial discounts.

Anniversary BBQ event features a unique machine gun as the main prize.

Dmitry Lyust celebrates the game's growth and the community's dedication.

Indie game developer and publisher MY.GAMES revealed a new update has been added to Left To Survive as they celebrate the game's Sixth Anniversary. The game has gone through many phases in that time, starting as a mobile title and eventually releasing a version for PC, having several themes along the way and giving players tons of zombie content. The game has a new update out now in which they have added some anniversary materials, as well as a new event to take part in. You can check out more below, along with a quote from the company on the celebration, as the content is now live.

Left To Survive – Sixth Anniversary

Throughout July, players will have the opportunity to receive valuable rewards, including an epic hero, Hedwig Lynd, as part of the July login bonus. Starting on July 8, all buildings and upgrades at the base are available at a significant discount, allowing players to enhance their gameplay experience. Additionally, regular gifts and exclusive promo codes will be distributed to all participants. From July 15 to July 29, Left To Survive will host a special Anniversary BBQ in-game event, bringing together both longtime game fans and newcomers in a festive atmosphere where humans and zombies alike will join in the celebrations. Players can look forward to earning a rare sniper rifle, while the main prize of the event is an exclusive machine gun. Additionally, during the BBQ event at MY.GAMES Market, a Recharge Event will also be launched, making purchases even more beneficial.

"Over the past six years, Left To Survive has captivated millions of players worldwide, creating a dedicated community that continues to grow as the game expands across multiple platforms. Our anniversary events are a celebration of this community, thanking our loyal players and welcoming new ones to experience the thrilling adventure that Left To Survive offers," said Dmitry Lyust, Operations Director of the Whalekit studio at MY.GAMES.

