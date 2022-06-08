MapleStory Reveals New Details About Its Two-Part Summer Update

Nexon has dropped new details this week to their upcoming update for MapleStory as they will be releasing two major updates this Summer. Starting on June 15th, the team will be releasing the first part called Destiny: Remastered, which will bring with it special events, a revamp of the Explorer jobs you can do, and a special gift for those who pre-register before June 13th. Part two of this update won't be coming until late July, as the team prepares for what will be a tie-in to everything happening here. You can read more about all of this down below as the first part goes into effect next week.

MapleStory Special Events

Summer just wouldn't be summer in MapleStory without some special, in-game events! It's time for the season of music and majesty, as new friend Stella comes to experience Maple World first hand. There are a wealth of rewards to collect during the musical summer nights of Starlight Symphony, plus the return of Tera Burning Plus and Burning World. On top of all that, pre-register a character (must be level 61 or above) before 11am PDT on June 13 to get a special Destiny gift package featuring Lil Symphony pets, Angelic Alphabet Damage Skin, a heap of Melody Coins to get a head start in Starlight Symphony, and a Magician of the Sacred Forest outfit!

Explorer Revamp

The Explorer class of characters in MapleStory have been the backbone of the game for the last seventeen years. These 14 unique Explorer jobs are receiving a complete overhaul of animations, improved skills, new story segments, and more. The Explorer revamp benefits the following characters:

Warrior: Hero, Paladin, Dark Knight

Magician: Arch Mage (Fire/Poison), Arch Mage (Ice/Lightning), Bishop

Bowman: Bowmaster, Marksman

Thief: Night Lord, Shadower, Dual Blade

Pirate: Corsair, Buccaneer, Cannoneer

Improvement Galore

Incorporated into the "Destiny: Remastered" update are additional improvements, new boss accessories, and boss difficulties so everyone can enjoy a better Maple experience:

No more Mastery Books! – Mastery Books are no longer needed to upgrade 4th Job skills.

Dawn Boss Accessories set – Claim a new set of accessories from bosses to forge a powerful new set.

Claim a new set of accessories from bosses to forge a powerful new set. New Boss Difficulties – Take on Chosen Seren and Verus Hilla on normal mode and overcome Will on easy difficulty.

Bean Brigade Destiny: Remastered Sneak Peek

Members of MapleStory's content creator program, Bean Brigade, will be jumping into the test servers early beginning today to give Maplers a sneak peak of all the exciting changes and updates coming to "Destiny: Remastered." Follow along on Bean Brigade's dedicated Twitch page from June 7 through 10.

Summer Update: Part Two

Last but not least, Summer Update Part Two, Destiny: Homecoming, arrives on July 20 with an all-new homestead feature allowing Maplers to purchase and decorate their very own home! Show off your exquisite taste and home decorating style, and be the envy of every other homeowner in Maple World. Also in Part Two, the Watcher Kalos awaits on top of Karote, the Unending Tower. Win in the battle against this formidable boss to obtain a new Eternal Equipment Set!