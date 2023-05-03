LEGO 2K Drive Reveals More Story Info In Latest Trailer Check out the latest trailer for LEGO 2K Drive as the devs go over everything you need to know on how to get the Sky Trophy!

2K Games has launched another episode of the Awesome News Network as we get a better idea of what the story will be like in LEGO 2K Drive. In case all of the episodes and our preview didn't tip you off, the game has a story mode going for it in which you will build yourself up to compete for the Sky Trophy. This latest episode gives you the low-down on how you'll go about competing for it before the game comes out on May 19th, 2023.

"Welcome to Bricklandia, home of a massive open-world LEGO driving adventure. Race anywhere, play with anyone, build your dream rides, and defeat a cast of wild racing rivals for the coveted Sky Trophy! In LEGO 2K Drive, your awesome transforming vehicle gives you the freedom to speed seamlessly across riveting racetracks, off-road terrain, and open waters. Explore the vast world of Bricklandia, show off your driving skills, and build vehicles brick-by-brick!"