LEGO 2K Drive Reveals More Story Info In Latest Trailer
Check out the latest trailer for LEGO 2K Drive as the devs go over everything you need to know on how to get the Sky Trophy!
2K Games has launched another episode of the Awesome News Network as we get a better idea of what the story will be like in LEGO 2K Drive. In case all of the episodes and our preview didn't tip you off, the game has a story mode going for it in which you will build yourself up to compete for the Sky Trophy. This latest episode gives you the low-down on how you'll go about competing for it before the game comes out on May 19th, 2023.
"Welcome to Bricklandia, home of a massive open-world LEGO driving adventure. Race anywhere, play with anyone, build your dream rides, and defeat a cast of wild racing rivals for the coveted Sky Trophy! In LEGO 2K Drive, your awesome transforming vehicle gives you the freedom to speed seamlessly across riveting racetracks, off-road terrain, and open waters. Explore the vast world of Bricklandia, show off your driving skills, and build vehicles brick-by-brick!"
- A Story in a Vast Open World: Players will journey across Bricklandia's multiple unique biome regions as they compete against a series of charismatic rivals with hopes of one day winning the coveted Sky Cup Trophy. In LEGO 2K Drive, players choose how they want to play, with a wide-open world to explore full of racing, minigames, challenges, collectibles, things to destroy, and well-known vehicles from LEGO themes like City, Creator, Speed Champions, and more.
- High-Octane LEGO Racing: Racing in LEGO 2K Drive is a fast-paced, off-the-wall experience as players battle across a broad range of tracks while taking advantage of unique power-up abilities that can transform a player's standing in the race with the touch of a button.
- Unique Customization: LEGO 2K Drive introduces a diverse customization system that allows players to build their own vehicles to suit their tastes, with over 1,000 unique LEGO pieces available over the course of their adventure, in addition to a wealth of color designs, stickers, flairs, and more.
- Play Solo or Together: LEGO 2K Drive offers robust co-op and thrilling competitive multiplayer to enjoy with others. Play with family and friends via local, 2-person split-screen or match online with other intrepid racers of similar skill levels.