LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Announced

We're getting an all-new LEGO Batman title, as LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has been announced for release in 2026

Article Summary LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight launches in 2026, blending iconic Batman movie moments in LEGO style.

Experience Batman’s origins, recruit legendary allies, and battle an epic line-up of DC Super-Villains.

Master a dynamic new combat system, use unique gadgets, and challenge yourself with tough new difficulty modes.

Explore a fully open-world LEGO Gotham, customize the Batcave, and collect classic vehicles and Batsuits.

WB Games and TT Games revealed their latest LEGO project today, as we're revisiting the LEGO Batman franchise with LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. The game appears to take some of the best elements from almost every live-action Batman movie you can name and melds them into one story that takes place in the LEGO universe version of Gotham City. As well as many of the Batman Arkham titles over the years for some of the game mechanics. There's so many references here, we'd need a day to catalog them all. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will be released sometime in 2026 for PC and consoles.

The adventure begins with the origins of Batman as a young Bruce Wayne trains with The League of Shadows, and throughout the story-led campaign, players will build a family of allies with well-known characters including Jim Gordon, Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, Catwoman, and Talia al Ghul to help confront an ever-growing threat from a Rogues Gallery of DC Super-Villains, facing the likes of The Joker, The Penguin, Poison Ivy, Ra's al Ghul, Bane, and more.

With a dynamic new LEGO Batman combat system that encapsulates the Caped Crusader's distinctive fighting style, every hit packs a punch, with fluid attack chains, counters, and over-the-top takedowns. Whether playing as Batman solo or in the two-player local cooperative mode, players can use iconic Bat-gadgets such as Batarangs to distract or stun enemies and the Batclaw to reel them in. Partner characters have their own signature gear, including Jim Gordon's foam sprayer, Robin's line launcher, and Catwoman's whip, providing a variety of options to approach every enemy encounter and boss battle. For those looking for a tougher playthrough, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight goes beyond the familiar LEGO game experience with the new Caped Crusader enhanced difficulty setting and an even more challenging Dark Knight difficulty level.

The game takes place against the backdrop of Gotham City, an open-world LEGO playground full of crimes to stop, puzzles to solve, rewards to collect, and surprises to discover around every corner, down every alleyway, and on every rooftop. Players can grapple, glide, or drive through the environment, zipping from building to building with Batman's grapple launcher, soaring over the city with the Batglider, or cruising around in style with a range of Batmobiles and Batcycles. The Batcave can also be customized to display vehicles, trophies, and collectibles, plus an assortment of wearable Batsuits based on past Batman-related media.

