LEGO Builder's Journey Is Coming To Console & PC

LEGO Games and Light Brick Studio revealed today that they'll be bringing LEGO Builder's Journey to PC and Nintendo Switch later this month. The game was released two years ago on mobile, specifically for the Apple Arcade, and has been a fun title for a lot of people to explore a geometric puzzle title with one of their favorite toys growing up. Now the company will be porting it over with upgrades that allow players to experience the game in different ways. Switch fans will still be able to do the touchscreen version, but PC players will be getting a better-looking version as they have added significant graphical upgrades, including ray-traced ambient occlusion, global illumination, reflections, and shadows. The game will drop on June 22nd.

LEGO Builder's Journey is an atmospheric, geometric puzzle game that asks us to sometimes follow the instructions… and sometimes to break the rules. Take your time to experiment with free-form puzzle solving while immersing yourself in a poetic world of LEGO bricks. Throughout the narrative, there will be ups and downs, challenges, and celebrations. Figuring out who we are and what we become is the Builder's Journey. The breathtaking LEGO brick world is brought to life with the most accurately rendered LEGO elements yet to feature on screens, including stunning ray tracing elements.

"When we released LEGO Builder's Journey in 2019, it quickly became a fan-favorite among LEGO fans and the larger gaming community," said Karsten Lund, creative director/head of studio, Light Brick Studio. "We are thrilled to introduce the game to a whole new audiences playing on PC and Switch. We look forward to hearing the reaction from player communities on these platforms, and already have plans in motion to expand to other console platforms later this summer."