LEGO Party! Builds Toward Late September Release

After being revealed over the Summer, LEGO Party! has an official release date, as we'll see the latest LEGO game come out next month

Article Summary LEGO Party! launches on PC and consoles in late September, bringing multiplayer brick-building fun.

Enjoy over 60 LEGO-themed minigames and crazy challenges with up to four friends, online or offline.

Customize your minifigure with over one billion combinations from iconic LEGO sets and themes.

Compete for Golden Bricks using power-ups, traps, and clever strategies across wild party game zones.

SMG Studio, The LEGO Group, and Fictions all confirmed today that they have an official release date blocked out for LEGO Party!, as the game arrives in late September. In case you haven't seen this one yet, the game takes LEGO to a new level as you'll play arty games with friends that use over a billion LEGO blocks and assets. It's like many of the four-player party games you know and love, only with LEGO! You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer here, as the game arrives on PC and consoles on September 30, 2025.

LEGO Party!

LEGO Party! is a four-player party game that's built different! Compete against your friends in wacky Challenge Zones and 60 hilarious minigames from across your favorite LEGO sets like LEGO Pirates, LEGO Space, LEGO Ninjago, and more.Join your friends online, no matter their platform, or get together for a LEGO Party game night. With multiple game modes and tons of minifigures to unlock, you'll have all the bricks to build the ultimate party! Challenge players near or far, customize your character, and compete in a variety of awesome minigames to get as many Golden Bricks as you can, by any means necessary! But beware, watch out for monsters, traps and flying roast turkeys on your way to become the next star of LEGO Party!

Play Your Way : Bring your friends and enjoy the mayhem in couch multiplayer or with cross-platform online multiplayer for up to four players. Whether it's competing for the perfect score in Rocketball, practicing against that pesky kraken in Kraken Up, or boogieing down in Dance Off, you can enjoy LEGO Party! together or solo!

: Bring your friends and enjoy the mayhem in couch multiplayer or with cross-platform online multiplayer for up to four players. Whether it's competing for the perfect score in Rocketball, practicing against that pesky kraken in Kraken Up, or boogieing down in Dance Off, you can enjoy together or solo! Go for the Gold : In LEGO Party! , you have one goal: to become the player with the most Golden Bricks! Use power-ups to gain the advantage and set up traps to sabotage your opponents across a range of customizable LEGO-themed Challenge Zones.

: In , you have one goal: to become the player with the most Golden Bricks! Use power-ups to gain the advantage and set up traps to sabotage your opponents across a range of customizable LEGO-themed Challenge Zones. Everything is Awesome : Put your speed, wits, and LEGO expertise to the test across a variety of crazy minigames. Race to make dinner for aliens, run through collapsing tombs and skid round the track in rally races and so much more across 60 different wildly fun minigames.

: Put your speed, wits, and LEGO expertise to the test across a variety of crazy minigames. Race to make dinner for aliens, run through collapsing tombs and skid round the track in rally races and so much more across 60 different wildly fun minigames. You Do You: With over one billion minifigure combinations from iconic LEGO sets, you can go with a classic look or design your own unique and outlandish minifigure. Show off your creation at the next party!

