LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Has Been Delayed

Some bad news this morning for those waiting on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga as the game has been delayed. The game has been in production for nearly four years as it was being developed at the same time the last film in the latest trilogy (The Rise Of Skywalker) was being finished so they could get the movie's content into the game. The game was revealed during E3 2019, and while no formal date was ever attached to it, the eventual goal of the release was set for Spring 2021 last year.

Well, those plans have changed. This morning on Twitter, with no real warning, the company posted the image you see below with this short message, letting fans know the game was being delayed.

"All of us at TT Games are working hard to make LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga the biggest and best-ever LEGO game – but we're going to need more time to do it. We won't be able to make our intended Spring release date, but will provide updated launch timing as soon as possible."

"Thanks to all our fans for your continued patience." — TT Games, April 2, 2021

It's pretty clear without them saying anything about it that the pandemic probably had a hand in the delay, as it affected a number of studios and pushed several games back that should have come out in 2020. It only makes sense the same issues would crop up here. While we're pretty sure there will be your usual array of Star Wars fans who are angry they're not getting what they want when they want it, we're fine with the game being delayed. We'd rather have a fully playable game that lives up to the previous titles in the series than something that was rushed and doesn't work the way it's supposed to with a dozen patches and a Day One update. No timeframe was given, but people are already assuming on social media that if its not out by the end of Summer 2021, it will end up being a holiday title.