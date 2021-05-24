Let's Build A Zoo Will Be Launching A Beta May 28th

No More Robots and Springloaded Games will be launching a beta for Let's Build A Zoo this coming Friday. The game was announced just last month as you will be put in charge of making your own zoo, same as you would any theme park-related title. Only this one allows you to create new animals from existing ones with a little DNA fun so you can make new animals people haven't seen before. While the game doesn't have a release date, it looks like they're going to start testing parts of it out by letting you play a free beta on Steam, which will launch on May 28th, 2021. The betta will consist of the first two weeks of gameplay along with a selection of items and animals for you to unlock, along with a chance to try out the animal splicing feature.

It's time to build a zoo! Let out your wild side in Let's Build A Zoo and create your own animal empire with this cute, expansive management sim. Import and breed rare creatures, hire the right staff, keep your visitors happy, and deal with plenty of weird and wonderful events. Then try your hand at DNA Splicing, and stitch together over 300,000 different types of animal, ranging from the majestic Giraffephant to the peaceful PandOwl! Build your own zoo with over 500 different animals at your disposal, then splice together over 300,000 different animal combinations.

Keep your animals and your visitors happy, with hundreds of buildings, foliage, path and enclosure decorations.

Hire the perfect employees to deal with a variety of life events.

Control everything that happens in your park, from what your animals eat to what eats your animals…

Decide whether you want to run your Zoo above board… or break the law and pocket the extra cash.