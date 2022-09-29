Let's Sing 2023 Releases Full Playable Track List

Ravenscourt and developer Voxler has released the full set of songs and more for their upcoming game Let's Sing 2023. We have the entire list of songs for you below, along with all of the modes and features they're intending to include in this karaoke title. You can check it all out below as the game is still currently set to be released on November 15th, 2022.

International Version Eiffel 65 – Blue (Da Ba Dee)

Shouse – Love Tonight

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Rita Ora – Your Song

Riton x Nightcrawlers ft. Mufasa & Hypeman – Friday

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Charlie Puth – How Long

Ben E. King – Stand By Me

Avril Lavigne – Complicated

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road

BTS – Butter

Jason Derulo – Acapulco

The Kid LAROI – WITHOUT YOU

P!nk – Get The Party Started

Gotye ft. Kimbra – Somebody That I Used To Know

Queen – I want to break free

David Guetta ft Justin Bieber – 2U

Tate McRae – you broke me first

Powfu ft. Beabadoobee – Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head)

Glass Animals – Heat Waves

O-Zone – Dragostea Din Tei

Carl Douglas – Kung Fu Fighting

Meduza ft. Goodboys – Piece Of Your Heart

Coldplay X BTS – My Universe

Ofenbach ft. Lagique – Wasted Love

ATB x Topic x A7S – Your Love (9 PM)

Encanto – We Don't Talk About Bruno

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – Solo

Kungs – Never Going Home Let's Sing 2023 Game Modes: Legend: Beat challenges and battle your opponents to become the ultimate singer.

Classic: Take the stage alone or with friends. Hit the right notes and crack the high score.

Mix Tape 2.0: No playlist is the same. Each medley is a dynamically generated mix.

Feat.: Find your perfect match. The better you sing together, the higher your Compatibility Score. Sing with friends and family or even team up with your idol to max out the score.

World Contest: It's you against the world. Climb to the top of the online leaderboard and the game will show your performances as if you were singing together.

Jukebox: Lean back and enjoy a list of songs as inspiration for your next jam session.

Let's Party: Eight players, two teams and randomly chosen game modes: this option will take your Let's Sing party to the next level.

Playlist Creator: This system now allows you to pick which mode to play as well as the songs you want to sing. The player can now create their own playlist and play it in classic and feat mode. Key Features: Only karaoke game on current-gen consoles

Strong playlist with 20 international hits in the base game and original music videos and additional songs as free downloadable content

No mic at hand? No problem. The official Let's Sing app turns your smartphone into a microphone

Sing solo or with up to four players

Co-op modes for up to eight players

PS4: choose between maximum of four Smartphones or two USB-Mics + one Headset (or two USB-Mics + two SingStar-Mics)

PS5: choose between maximum of four Smartphones or three USB-Mics + one Headset (Sing Star Mics not supported)

XB1: choose between maximum of four Smartphones or two USB-Mics + one Headset

XBSX: choose between maximum of four Smartphones or three USB-Mics + one Headset

Switch: choose between maximum of four Smartphones, two USB-Mics, and one headset