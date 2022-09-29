Let's Sing 2023 Releases Full Playable Track List
Ravenscourt and developer Voxler has released the full set of songs and more for their upcoming game Let's Sing 2023. We have the entire list of songs for you below, along with all of the modes and features they're intending to include in this karaoke title. You can check it all out below as the game is still currently set to be released on November 15th, 2022.
International Version
- Eiffel 65 – Blue (Da Ba Dee)
- Shouse – Love Tonight
- Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
- Rita Ora – Your Song
- Riton x Nightcrawlers ft. Mufasa & Hypeman – Friday
- Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
- Charlie Puth – How Long
- Ben E. King – Stand By Me
- Avril Lavigne – Complicated
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road
- BTS – Butter
- Jason Derulo – Acapulco
- The Kid LAROI – WITHOUT YOU
- P!nk – Get The Party Started
- Gotye ft. Kimbra – Somebody That I Used To Know
- Queen – I want to break free
- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber – 2U
- Tate McRae – you broke me first
- Powfu ft. Beabadoobee – Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head)
- Glass Animals – Heat Waves
- O-Zone – Dragostea Din Tei
- Carl Douglas – Kung Fu Fighting
- Meduza ft. Goodboys – Piece Of Your Heart
- Coldplay X BTS – My Universe
- Ofenbach ft. Lagique – Wasted Love
- ATB x Topic x A7S – Your Love (9 PM)
- Encanto – We Don't Talk About Bruno
- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow
- Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – Solo
- Kungs – Never Going Home
Let's Sing 2023 Game Modes:
- Legend: Beat challenges and battle your opponents to become the ultimate singer.
- Classic: Take the stage alone or with friends. Hit the right notes and crack the high score.
- Mix Tape 2.0: No playlist is the same. Each medley is a dynamically generated mix.
- Feat.: Find your perfect match. The better you sing together, the higher your Compatibility Score. Sing with friends and family or even team up with your idol to max out the score.
- World Contest: It's you against the world. Climb to the top of the online leaderboard and the game will show your performances as if you were singing together.
- Jukebox: Lean back and enjoy a list of songs as inspiration for your next jam session.
- Let's Party: Eight players, two teams and randomly chosen game modes: this option will take your Let's Sing party to the next level.
- Playlist Creator: This system now allows you to pick which mode to play as well as the songs you want to sing. The player can now create their own playlist and play it in classic and feat mode.
Key Features:
- Only karaoke game on current-gen consoles
- Strong playlist with 20 international hits in the base game and original music videos and additional songs as free downloadable content
- No mic at hand? No problem. The official Let's Sing app turns your smartphone into a microphone
- Sing solo or with up to four players
- Co-op modes for up to eight players
- PS4: choose between maximum of four Smartphones or two USB-Mics + one Headset (or two USB-Mics + two SingStar-Mics)
- PS5: choose between maximum of four Smartphones or three USB-Mics + one Headset (Sing Star Mics not supported)
- XB1: choose between maximum of four Smartphones or two USB-Mics + one Headset
- XBSX: choose between maximum of four Smartphones or three USB-Mics + one Headset
- Switch: choose between maximum of four Smartphones, two USB-Mics, and one headset