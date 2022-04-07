Liberated: Enhanced Edition Is Coming To Xbox & PlayStation

Walkabout Games and Atomic Wolf revealed they're finally bringing Liberated: Enhanced Edition over to both Xbox and PlayStation consoles. As you might suspect from the name, this is about as complete a version of the original title as you can get. This version has actually been on the Nintendo Switch for a while, so it's interesting that only now the other two consoles are getting it. The game will come with all of the enhancements in gameplay and content, along with the full English voice-overs presented with immersive voice acting. You'll also be getting two epilogue chapters that were later released for the original game which are called "For the Homeland" and "Glory to the Heroes".

We remember years ago seeing this game at a PAX East event, and it's really cool all these years later to see it come out on every platform across the board as you basically get to experience an epic comic book tale. You can check out more about the game below along with the trailer as it will be released for Xbox and PlayStation on April 20th, 2022.

Liberated is an action-adventure game that unfolds across the pages of a comic book. Seamlessly merging the art of hand-drawn graphic novels with interactivity and side-scrolling action, it's a revolutionary combination of video games and comics. In this near-future dystopia, the eerily familiar always-online society gives way to complete government control—all in the name of safety. But in the midst of it all, an insurgent group known as "Liberated" rises. Dive into a playable, hand-drawn comic book. Unravel a dystopian story paying homage to George Orwell, Black Mirror, Mr. Robot and Matrix. Jump, sneak, solve puzzles and shoot. Every "BLAM!" you take, and every "AARGH!" you make, fuel the fires of a cyberpunk revolution. Just watch out not to papercut your fingers!