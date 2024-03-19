Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amplifier Studios, Frame Break, Lightyear Frontier

Lightyear Frontier Has Been Released For Xbox & PC Via Game Pass

Amplifier Studios has released Lightyear Frontier this week for Xbox players, as you can also tackle the game on Game Pass.

Article Summary Lightyear Frontier exits Early Access, now on Xbox & PC via Game Pass.

Embark on peaceful farming adventures in an open-world, mech-driven game.

Customize mechs, manage ecosystems, and build a sustainable exofarm.

Explore, craft, and farm solo or with friends without combat stress.

Amplifier Studios and Frame Break have finally released Lightyear Frontier for both Xbox consoles and PC via Game Pass this week. This will be the full version of the game as it has officially left Early Access, giving you the chance to experience the full storyline as you take part in open-world farming, exploration, crafting, resource management, and base building. We have more info on the game below, as well as the latest trailer, as the title is officially live.

Lightyear Frontier

Start your interstellar homestead in this peaceful, open-world farming adventure! Build your sustainable exofarm, grow alien crops, customize your mech, and explore a new world full of mystery with up to three friends! Live a quiet life as you take in the sights and sounds of your new home. Enjoy a low-stress, combat-free experience without the need to manage things like thirst and hunger. Just focus on farming, exploration, and discovery! Farm, build, and explore in a customizable mech! Choose from an array of tools, unlock new upgrades, and personalize your mech with an assortment of paint choices and mech parts. Carefully manage your relationship with the ecosystem, restoring the surrounding regions by cleaning up the mysterious pollution, clearing out invasive weeds, and mitigating the effects of hazards. Plant new trees to replace the ones you harvest, and ensure a sustainable homestead!

Get your new life started by sowing a diverse harvest! Collect seeds of numerous plants as you explore the planet, growing them into fully-fledged harvests. Care for your fields by watering them consistently while enhancing their growth with fertilizer. Trade the harvested crops for credits or turn them into materials for buildings and upgrades. Create the exofarm of your dreams as you turn resources into buildings! Grow your presence as you expand your homestead from basic structures to a fully-fledged, retro-futuristic farm. Make your place your own with alternative color palettes and decorations. Venture out into the wilderness to discover this new world's ancient secrets. Team up with your friendly scanner satellite to decipher clues spread across the planet's varied environments and uncover lost knowledge. While your mech can handle anything the world throws at you, feel free to invite up to three friends to join you on this journey of settling and exploration! Pool your resources to create the perfect exofarm, and share the rewarding feeling of a good harvest with your pals!

