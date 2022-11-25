Lil Gator Game To Drop On PC & Switch In Mid-December

Playtonic announced this week that they will be releasing Lil Gator Game for both Nintendo Switch and PC in mid-December. If you haven't seen this one before, this has been made to be a cute little adventure title featuring a gator and his friends as you explore the land around you and find new things to do. This is basically just some fun to have as a gator who also likes to have adventuristic fun. The game will drop for both platforms on November 14th, 2022, but for now, enjoy the trailer down at the bottom!

"There's a buddy atop every hill in this open-world, movement-focused adventure, and they all seem to need help! Bop cardboard baddies, brave serene hills and forests, and scale sheer rocks that only a kid would dare! Explore a lovingly crafted island full to the brim with areas to discover, friends to make, and joy to be had. Each area of the island brings unique quests and characters to meet. Glide through the mountain tops and drop in on the Theatre Troupe kids, swing your stick sword through the forest with the Prep schoolers or find the 'Cool Kids' down in the Creaklands. With plenty more areas to discover, there's no knowing who you might run into!"

"The world is big when you're a lil gator… Good thing it's also full of friends! Make new friends and invite them to play in the island's playground. Each new friend you make will add to your adventure, but making new friends isn't always easy; you might have to complete a quest or two! Collect arts & crafts supplies all over the island! Use them to make yourself all kinds of goodies and bring the playground to life! Craft new abilities – use your ragdoll teddy to ragdoll lil gator from the mountaintop to the valleys below! Skim pebbles into hard-to-reach cardboard baddies! A no-pressure adventure game! Lil Gator Game focuses on adventure and play, don't let a health bar hold you back from reaching your goal!"