LINE POD Launches Two New MMORPG Titles Onto The Platform

LINE Corporation has launched two new MMORPG titles into their gaming platform LINE POD, as players can now try out Flyff and Rappelz. The platform was launched last year with ten games to get multiple titles out to different regions that don't use some of the more popular ones we have in the west. Some of the games include Free Style, ArcheAge, Hunters' Arena: Legends, and Combat Arms. Adding these two games to their library gives those seeking out new MMORPG titles a couple to choose from, and to celebrate, there is an in-game event happening in Rappelz right now. We got more info on the additions for you here.

Flyff is a classic MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) that introduced the world to a flying system that enables fast field movements and exciting air battles. Users can enjoy all sorts of special experiences in their gameplay, with a range of classes, specialties, colorful costumes and pets operating in a fairytale-like world. Rappelz is another MMORPG developed by Galalab, which provides a unique taming system for controlling creatures in the game, ensuring fierce combat as players strive to obtain ownership of the dungeons using their strategy and skills. To celebrate their launching on LINE POD, Flyff and Rappelz have prepared special in-game campaigns to help newcomers get started. Notably, for Rappelz, there is an ongoing LINE POD coin shower campaign to welcome users, so they can buy items on LINE POD more easily. Additionally, Free Style and ArcheAge are carrying out major updates to provide more exciting content to players on LINE POD. Free Style will bring a brand new experience to players with updated characters. ArcheAge recently opened a new server, "Gene," and is planning a major update, with additional campaigns that will allow players to enjoy new epic journeys. Details can be found on LINE POD website.